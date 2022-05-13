Finally, a funeral for my son

NIKKI La Rose got a bitter-sweet gift for Mother’s Day this year.
It was a funeral for her son, Zachary.
For three and a half years after his disappearance, La Rose had waited to give him his final rites and put him to rest.
That funeral was held on Tuesday, attended by La Rose and 12 other people at Allen’s Funeral Home in Tunapuna.
The Express asked her via WhatsApp yesterday how it felt having the funeral for her son just days after Mother’s Day.
“It felt like a bittersweet gift. I am still hurting but relieved that this part is over,” she wrote.
La Rose remembers her son as a jolly, music-loving man, who at 24 years old, had a zest for life, and was determined to achieve his dreams.
The mother had the final rites with the human remains that were found three months after his disappearance on July 11, 2018.
To have the funeral, the mother persevered with the authorities to have the paperwork done.
“After months of calling homicide to get the DNA report, I went in to them. They were having difficulty locating the remains of my child, so I went to homicide to see if I can assist in locating them. I called the Homicide Bureau in August 2021, and then I found out the DNA report came back from the UK. No one called me, I had to keep following up. Later I found out the report was ready since December 2020 but was misplaced due to officers being constantly rotating,” she told the Express.
“That report had to go to Forensics at St James to get the cause-of-death document to register the death. That process took me two days. On the first day, the Assistant Director had to find Zack’s file. Then we located his remains at a funeral home I was told to get. Not knowing that this process was to take years,” said the mother.
“The officer from Homicide took the DNA results to Forensics in order to get the cause-of-death document to register the death. On day two, I went to (the Ministry of) Legal Affairs to register the death. I went to Port of Spain for them to let me know which documents were needed, i.e. copies of identification cards for Zack and me, an affidavit (cost $175) stating the reason why his death is being registered late, cause of death. Documents submitted. Wait two weeks,” she continued.
La Rose returned to the Legal Affairs Ministry after those two weeks and took the letter requesting late registration to the Arima District Registrar to apply for registration.
She said the Port of Spain office did not return the original cause of death so she had to have that submitted to the Arima office.
Another two weeks wait.
“Then I had to go with the Registrar to Tunapuna to the Warden’s Office to complete the registration. Wait another two weeks and paid to get a copy of the death certificate. Then had to make an appointment to get the death certificate,” she said.
Making the funeral arrangements for her son took just as long, La Rose said, but this week she got the closure she had longed for.
The healing continues.
Zachary went by the name DJ Energy in the entertainment industry and his last Facebook post was a “live” video of him playing music and taking song requests.
Last seen on July 11, 2018
Zackary also plied a taxi in Arima, and he was last seen driving the taxi around 5.45 p.m. on July 11, 2018.
He took a hired transport job for later that day at 7 p.m. but he never showed.
His mother recalled that the last day she saw her son, he was at the taxi stand located at the corner of Prince Street and Broadway in Arima. She was headed home after work and was travelling in another taxi driving behind the taxi he drove on the Maturita Bypass to Mount Pleasant route.
La Rose said her son did not see her that time, but he spoke to his step-father, who is also a taxi driver, and told him that he was headed later to a hired job in Trincity.
As Zachary also worked at The Hive TT Sports Bar and Lounge in Arima and another bar at Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain, the family did not worry that night when he did not come home.
But the next morning as calls to his cellphone remained unanswered and the taxi could not be found, his family reported him missing to the police.
Sixty-five days later, sanitation workers discovered a pile of human remains down a precipice in Guanapo and his family was contacted by police.
The skull had been shattered by a bullet wound.
Near those pieces were the skeletal hands and feet tied behind the spine.
A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, supervised by Snr Supt Daniel, remained at the site until the afternoon, retrieving the remains and searching for clues.
La Rose was contacted and went to the Forensic Sciences Centre the next day to view the remains.
The only things recognisable were the tattered clothing, a T-shirt and pants that she saw him wearing that last day standing on the road.
For the DNA testing, La Rose gave officers a tissue sample and handed over an article of Zachary’s clothing and his toothbrush.
The taxi he drove was never recovered. The perpetrators were never arrested.