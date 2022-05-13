Finally, a funeral for my son

Zachary La Rose

Closure: Arima DJ and taxi-driver Zachary La Rose, whose remains were cremated on Tuesday. La Rose went missing on July 11, 2018. His remains were found in September 2018 off a precipice at the Heights of Guanapo in Arima.

NIKKI La Rose got a bitter-sweet gift for Mother’s Day this year.

It was a funeral for her son, Zachary.

For three and a half years after his disappearance, La Rose had waited to give him his final rites and put him to rest.

That funeral was held on Tuesday, attended by La Rose and 12 other people at Allen’s Funeral Home in Tunapuna.

The Express asked her via WhatsApp yesterday how it felt having the funeral for her son just days after Mother’s Day.

“It felt like a bittersweet gift. I am still hurting but relieved that this part is over,” she wrote.

La Rose remembers her son as a jolly, music-loving man, who at 24 years old, had a zest for life, and was determined to achieve his dreams.

The mother had the final rites with the human remains that were found three months after his disappearance on July 11, 2018.

To have the funeral, the mother persevered with the authorities to have the paperwork done.

“After months of calling homicide to get the DNA report, I went in to them. They were having difficulty locating the remains of my child, so I went to homicide to see if I can assist in locating them. I called the Homicide Bureau in August 2021, and then I found out the DNA report came back from the UK. No one called me, I had to keep following up. Later I found out the report was ready since December 2020 but was misplaced due to officers being constantly rotating,” she told the Express.

“That report had to go to Forensics at St James to get the cause-of-death document to register the death. That process took me two days. On the first day, the Assistant Director had to find Zack’s file. Then we located his remains at a funeral home I was told to get. Not knowing that this process was to take years,” said the mother.

“The officer from Homicide took the DNA results to Forensics in order to get the cause-of-death document to register the death. On day two, I went to (the Ministry of) Legal Affairs to register the death. I went to Port of Spain for them to let me know which documents were needed, i.e. copies of identification cards for Zack and me, an affidavit (cost $175) stating the reason why his death is being registered late, cause of death. Documents submitted. Wait two weeks,” she continued.

La Rose returned to the Legal Affairs Ministry after those two weeks and took the letter requesting late registration to the Arima District Registrar to apply for registration.

She said the Port of Spain office did not return the original cause of death so she had to have that submitted to the Arima office.

Another two weeks wait.

“Then I had to go with the Registrar to Tunapuna to the Warden’s Office to complete the registration. Wait another two weeks and paid to get a copy of the death certificate. Then had to make an appointment to get the death certificate,” she said.

Making the funeral arrangements for her son took just as long, La Rose said, but this week she got the closure she had longed for.

The healing continues.

Zachary went by the name DJ Energy in the entertainment industry and his last Facebook post was a “live” video of him playing music and taking song requests.

Last seen on July 11, 2018 

Zackary also plied a taxi in Arima, and he was last seen driving the taxi around 5.45 p.m. on July 11, 2018.

He took a hired transport job for later that day at 7 p.m. but he never showed.

His mother recalled that the last day she saw her son, he was at the taxi stand located at the corner of Prince Street and Broadway in Arima. She was headed home after work and was travelling in another taxi driving behind the taxi he drove on the Maturita Bypass to Mount Pleasant route.

La Rose said her son did not see her that time, but he spoke to his step-father, who is also a taxi driver, and told him that he was headed later to a hired job in Trincity.

As Zachary also worked at The Hive TT Sports Bar and Lounge in Arima and another bar at Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain, the family did not worry that night when he did not come home.

But the next morning as calls to his cellphone remained unanswered and the taxi could not be found, his family reported him missing to the police.

Sixty-five days later, sanitation workers discovered a pile of human remains down a precipice in Guanapo and his family was contacted by police.

The skull had been shattered by a bullet wound.

Near those pieces were the skeletal hands and feet tied behind the spine.

A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, supervised by Snr Supt Daniel, remained at the site until the afternoon, retrieving the remains and searching for clues.

La Rose was contacted and went to the Forensic Sciences Centre the next day to view the remains.

The only things recognisable were the tattered clothing, a T-shirt and pants that she saw him wearing that last day standing on the road.

For the DNA testing, La Rose gave officers a tissue sample and handed over an article of Zachary’s clothing and his toothbrush.

The taxi he drove was never recovered. The perpetrators were never arrested.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley stands by Foster

Rowley stands by Foster

“If I was not a responsible Prime Minister, and I wanted to play the Opposition’s game, I could simply bring the bundle of Special Branch reports that I have on many of them (in the Opposition) and throw it in front of the public,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’ and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows,” he said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Finally, a funeral for my son

Finally, a funeral for my son

NIKKI La Rose got a bitter-sweet gift for Mother’s Day this year.

It was a funeral for her son, Zachary.

For three and a half years after his disappearance, La Rose had waited to give him his final rites and put him to rest.

That funeral was held on Tuesday, attended by La Rose and 12 other people at Allen’s Funeral Home in Tunapuna.

House burnt...family welcomes help

ANYONE wishing to donate to the Melville family, who lost almost all of their possessions when fire gutted their Harris Hill, Febeau Village, San Juan, home on April 20, can reach the family at 372-0665.

PM: 6-WEEK DEADLINE FOR PLAN

PM: 6-WEEK DEADLINE FOR PLAN

The task force appointed to implement recommendations following the Justice Judith Jones report into children’s homes has been given six weeks to submit a work plan, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said the task force commenced its work on May 5, 2022, when the inaugural meeting of the team was held.

GRANDMA KILLED

GRANDMA KILLED

FOR the third time this week, the body of a woman has been removed from the home she once shared with her killer.

As a result, the toll stood at 201, while the toll on this date last year was 125.

In the latest killing, the suspect, a maxi-taxi driver with whom she was close, remained on the run up to last night.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two women were killed in South Trinidad. The third incident occurred in Diego Martin yesterday.

Police said that around 9.30 a.m., the body of Marva Sutherland, 56, a mother of five, was found at her home in Andrew Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, by one of her daughters, Simone Sutherland, and her son, Andell “Giant” Sutherland, a funeral home owner.

Recommended for you