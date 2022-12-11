Financial trouble for Paria

State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd was in trouble in July—cash-strapped, unable to pay for fuel imports or its taxes on time.
The company’s financial difficulties were detailed in a letter dated September 6, 2022, by its chairman, Newman George, to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
In that letter, George requested the Finance Ministry’s intervention to save Paria from financially drowning by either settling the outstanding subsidy owed to the company, to the tune of TT$860 million; or by allowing a set-off against the outstanding tax liability, as the company was owing over TT$100 million in taxes.
George stated that Paria was “appreciative” to receive a subsidy payment of TT$500 million between August 8 and 10, 2022, but warned that the company had more growing problems.
“I would like to thank the Honourable Minister for this payment as it allowed Paria to receive cargoes of diesel and gasoline and avoid a pending stockout due to nonpayment to suppliers,” he stated.
However, George lamented that despite this payment, subsidies owed continue to grow and with no projections on payment of additional subsidies, it’s having a negative impact on the company’s working capital.
He stated that in addition to the significant risk to Paria’s working capital and its ability to procure product on behalf of the country, the rapidly growing outstanding subsidies (owned by National Petroleum (NPMC) and Unipet) also prevent Paria from meeting its statutory obligations for tax remittance.
George disclosed that the subsidy owing to Paria as at September 6, 2022, was:
Financial year 2021/22:
NPMC $619,189,430
Unipet $240,843,022
Total $860,032,452
This was estimated to increase further by over $200 million when August 2022 invoices became due in September 2022.
He noted that the change in wholesale price effective August 1, 2022, would also increase subsidies.
“Coupled with this outstanding subsidy balance is the fact that Paria’s main customer, NPMC, continues to pay outside of their current payment terms NET 15 & 25 days, and has a balance of TT$488.6m past due as the date of this letter. This balance does not include August billings which is expected to be over TT$500 million which becomes due later this month,” George stated.
Supply cutback
George wrote that Paria’s credit facility with its fuel suppliers is contingent on the company’s ability to ensure it pays on time, adding it has been over the contractual limit since February 2022 when the price of refined products reached record highs, which had continued into August 2022.
He stated that for the months February to July 2022, Paria also incurred demurrage estimated at US$590,000 due to its inability to pay for cargoes, given that it was over the credit limit.
George stated that Paria had to reduce its supply to the regional market to ensure T&T had a fuel supply.
“To ensure supply to local market, we reduced other lucrative product sales to our regional and bunker customers in favour of the local customers, whose outstanding amounts continue to grow.
“The limited margins on the sale of fuel makes timely payment of the subsidy critical to our ability to ensure we can pay our suppliers on time and continue to procure fuel to service out nation’s needs and avoid demurrage or stock out situations,” he stated.
Higher operational costs
George also disclosed that Paria’s operational costs increased.
“The working capital required to effectively run our business has increased during the last few months ranging from TT$1.2 billion to TT$1.5 billion based on current fuel prices.
“Our current cash flow is now at risk if we do not receive outstanding subsidies owed by NPMC and UNIPET and overdue balances from NPMC on non-subsidised amounts, as we will not be able to pay our creditors on time,” he stated.
He said this would also affect the asset integrity, as projects aimed at upgrade and maintenance will have to be put on hold until cash flows permit.
“As it stands now, Paria has not been able to meet our tax obligations since December 2021, and the total outstanding taxes payable stands at TT$885 million and has accrued penalty and interest in the amount of TT$104 million,” stated George.
He added that the non-payment of taxes now poses an additional exposure to Paria as one of the guarantors on the recently refinanced Heritage Petroleum Company Limited (Heritage) loan.
George pointed out that one of the requirements of this refinancing is that both companies must pay its taxes as due to meet the compliance with the loan covenants.
He stated that during the refinancing process, Paria was given a three-month grace period to have its taxes up to date and provide a Tax compliant certificate with a deadline by September 21, 2022.
“This is impossible given our current cash position and outstanding debt as outlined above. This will result in Paria being in default of this covenant which could lead to restrictions imposed on the Group and other implications from the noncompliance,” he stated.
George added: “To avoid this default on the loan, I am requesting the Ministry’s intervention by either settling the outstanding subsidy or action a set off against the outstanding Tax liability.
“We also ask for your assistance with the ongoing negotiations with NPMC to push the payments of their outstanding balance promptly.”
The letter was also copied to Energy Minister Stuart Young.
No response from
Young, George
The Sunday Express sent questions to Young and George yesterday asking whether Paria’s financial problems were resolved and whether the Finance Ministry had intervened, but there was no immediate response.
The millions owed to Paria by NPMC and Unipet are not a new issue.
One year ago, in December 2019, Imbert disclosed that Unipet at that time had owed Paria more than $100 million and Paria had halted fuel supply which was later resolved.
In the 2021/2022 national budget, delivered later in September, Imbert announced that the fuel subsidy will be capped at $1 billion.
The minister had said the fuel price was affected by the market price of oil.
There was an immediate increase in the cost of fuel with the prices of premium and super gasoline increasing by $1 and diesel by 50 cents.
—See story on Page 13