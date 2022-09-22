A man found guilty of beating his girlfriend at the time with a piece of iron after she caught him kissing another woman has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay her $10,000 in compensation.
Caught by his then-girlfriend in the act of kissing another woman, the Tobago man took a piece of iron and began beating her while threatening to kill her.
That incident took place in 2012, but it was only on Tuesday that Mickhail “Mikey” Bowen, of Glen Road, Scarborough, was found guilty by a nine-member jury for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was, however, not sentenced to any jail term. He was given six months to compensate the woman $10,000; and three months to pay the $5,000 fine.
Should he fail to do so, he will be sentenced to six weeks’ and three months’ imprisonment, respectively.
The trial began on Monday at the Tobago High Court, and the following day the jury returned with the guilty verdict.
The State’s case, as presented by prosecutors Indira Chinibas and Kanissa George, was that on June 26, 2012, Bowen’s girlfriend, Corrine Alleyne, went to deliver some food for him when she caught him kissing the other woman.
Enraged by what she had witnessed, the prosecutors said Alleyne began cursing at Bowen before throwing away the food and walking away.
As she was leaving the location, Alleyne saw Bowen following her. She stopped by a garage and Bowen approached her, shouting, “So you vex with me or what?”
‘Bad man from Trinidad’
Alleyne repeatedly requested that he leave her alone since she no longer wanted to have him as a part of her life, but he continued shouting and demanding to know if she was angry with him.
She again cursed at him and as she again began walking away, this was when Bowen took up a piece of iron from the garage and hit her in the back.
As she fell to the ground, Bowen struck her several more times and threatened to kill her.
While continuing to assault the woman, he told her, “You don’t know who is me? I is a bad man from Trinidad,” the prosecutor said.
Alleyne was struck eight times, the jury heard.
A medical report tendered into evidence showed she received injuries to the head, back, legs and buttocks.
The jury was also told that after the beating ended, she retrieved the piece of iron Bowen had left behind before borrowing a phone from someone and calling police.
In his defence, Bowen said he was only acting in self-defence.
While he admitted he did, in fact, hit Alleyne a few times, this was because she was the one who attacked him first by following him, pushing his head and collaring him.
He also denied he was kissing another woman.
At the trial, PC Kern Phillips said when he spoke to Bowen, he admitted hitting Alleyne with the piece of iron. When told of what the woman had reported, Bowen said: “That is not how it happened. I hit her with it, but not really to do her nothing.”
He was represented at trial by attorney Frank Peterson.