A family of six, including four children, are now homeless after a suspected arson attack destroyed two adjacent houses in New Grant on Friday.
Single mother Alana Isaac, 43, said she lost the two-bedroom house she built “from scratch” and the two-bedroom house that one of her daughters built next to hers, in addition to a food cart parked next to the properties at Second Branch Road in Monkey Town.
Isaac said the family has been left traumatised and with nothing but the clothes on their backs since the incident on Friday.
She estimated the losses to both households to be at least $100,000 but was even more distressed by the loss of her children’s school uniforms and books, and the treasured memories at her home.
The mother said her nine-year-old son, Ajani, sometimes awakes during the night and tells her he is missing home.
In an interview with reporters at the scene of the burnt houses and food cart yesterday, Isaac said, “The children are crying for here. This is very hard to stomach. It bothers me at the night and early in the mornings. My son has been traumatised by the situation. He would get up in the middle of the night and he cannot sleep. He would get up in the morning and be in a trance. ‘Mummy, I am studying at home’, he would say. But God is good and he knows what is best.”
Isaac, an MTS janitor, said since she brought her family to live in the area approximately seven years ago, she believed someone has carried out acts of sabotage on her property, but she did not report them to the police.
She believes this same person was responsible for setting the fire as they wanted the land.
She said her washing machine was burnt and the water hose which she used to get her water supply from a neighbour has burst.
Over the years, her daughter, Shenika Davis, aged 27, built a two-bedroom wooden structure next to Isaac in which she (Davis), her son Jeremiah Letts, aged eight, and one-year-old Nathaniel Alexander, lived.
Davis and her children were not in their house when the blaze broke out on Friday morning.
Making sacrifices
Isaac said shortly before 9 a.m. she had arrived at her workplace at the Barrackpore West Secondary School when she got a phone call that the houses were on fire.
She said her son and daughter, Arianna, aged seven, were at home, and her neighbour would look after them.
Isaac said the fire started in a bedroom at her daughter’s house.
“I was at work when I got the news. My son and daughter were at our home. I gave them $20 to go to the shop to buy a loaf of bread. The day before I got paid. When they left home everything was OK. When they came back home, my son told me he smelled smoke. He thought it was a bushfire. He went to the side of the house and he saw the fire burning his sister’s house. At first, I thought it was an electrical problem. But as far as I am seeing, it was not. Somebody may have burnt down the house in the back. Because of the breeze, my house caught up too from the back of the house. They waited until the children were in the shop”, she said.
“I went to make an honest dollar and this is very hard to deal with. Everything I worked hard for. We have been living here for about seven years. It has been a lot of sacrifices. I worked in CEPEP and now MTS. With the help of my mother and while I worked at CEPEP I built the house. Before I left home I tidied up the place—fixed up the doilies had everything looking nice. When I came back everything was in ashes. This is very hard to stomach,” she said.
Isaac said she is awaiting reports from the Fire Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission as to what caused the fire.
“I feel the person wants the land. When we came here it was just mud. I built this place from scratch and I would like to rebuild here,” she said.
She appealed to the public for assistance for her children, who are pupils of the North Trace Government Primary School.
She also wants to rebuild her house at the same location.
Anyone willing to assist Isaac can contact her at 318-8106.