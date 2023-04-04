THE husband of Kemba Morris is laying blame for her death and that of her eight-year-old daughter on the “incompetence” of first responders and the authorities who are supposed to provide life and property-saving resources.
The mother and daughter suffered agonising deaths on Sunday, when they were trapped behind the burglar-proofing of their burning house in Siparia.
“That is how they do things here in Trinidad. When you call the police, they don’t have a vehicle in the station, when you call the fire services, they have no water,” said Morris’s husband Brandon in an interview with the Express yesterday.
He was not at the house when the fire broke out at around 5.15.a.m. on Sunday.
His wife had alerted her sister and two older children to the blaze and ensured that they had made it out of the building safely. She had remained inside the burning home in a bid to save little Zaya.
However, fire officers found the bodies of mother and daughter huddled together inside the kitchen.
At the time of the fire there was no functional fire tender at the nearby Siparia Fire Station. Officers from the Penal Fire Station later responded to the call. Residents then said it had taken approximately 40 minutes before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Brandon Morris, who said he was nearby his home when the fire started, said yesterday: “I don’t know what kinds of systems they have in place and then they do want to blame the general public for their incompetence.”
Councillor wants enquiry done
His sentiments were echoed by Siparia Regional Corporation chairman Dinesh Sankersingh who said he was deeply concerned by the events.
Sankersingh said blame fell squarely on the shoulders of the Fire Service as well as the Government.
“I want to voice my concerns on behalf of the corporation on the failure of the Government and the Fire Services. These lives must be on the conscience of the Government and the Fire Services, an eight-year-old child and a 43-year-old lady perished as a result of that. (Police have given her age as 41).
“Two lives were lost in such close proximity to the station where there was no working equipment to attend to a fire. This is a serious concern locally and nationally and we intend to voice our opinion and let the public know this is what is going on, the Government has failed the people. We cannot sit by and allow this to happen,” he said.
Sankersingh said that he was conducting an enquiry to determine what is taking place at the fire station. He said, given the size and population density of the region, the Penal Fire Station was not equipped to service the wider area.
Local government councillor Doodnath Mayrhoo, who visited relatives of the victims yesterday, said that he, too, was disappointed by the chain of events. As a result of lack of equipment at the Siparia Fire Station, he said every electoral district in the area was potentially compromised.
“After finding out there were no appliances available at the station, which is a stone’s throw away from where the fire took place, maybe that woman and her daughter would have been alive. It would have taken them ten minutes, not more than ten minutes to get to that area.
“It doesn’t fall under my district as a councillor, but it is a deep concern for the entire council of the Siparia Regional Corporation because every single electoral district is at risk now. There would be no response from the Siparia Fire Station. We are really disappointed nothing was put in place knowing we are on the cusp of the dry season, and nothing has been done. Not even a mobile unit has been put in place,” he said.
Mayrhoo said that he was calling on the Ministry of National Security to make swift arrangements to avoid similar situations.
Ali: Station’s tender not functional
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ansar Ali said he was unsure of what exactly had been damaged on the fire tenders that led to them being non-functioning at the Siparia Fire Station.
He said the vehicle had been out for repairs for at least “a couple of days”.
Of the Southern Division’s seven fire stations and four stations formerly managed by defunct oil company Petrotrin, only the Siparia station had been without an appliance, he said.
The repairs were standard as the bush fire season continues to take a toll on the equipment, he said, adding he could not say when the tender would be returned or replaced.
“The amount of bush fires that we respond to in the region has run into hundreds and these things take a toll on the appliances and equipment. From time to time, they will break down and when they break down they need to be repaired. Whilst other people may use $1 million to buy four vehicles, we may have to use $3-4 million to buy one. If I had a Nissan B14 I could go anywhere and buy parts. These vehicles (fire tenders) are not as easy to get, if I say one or two days it may be speculation,” Ali said.
Addressing concerns about the capacity of water retained in the tender dispatched to put out Sunday’s fire, Ali said that tenders typically contained a lower capacity of water (4-5,000 litres) as opposed to tankers which could contain more than 10,000 litres.
Tankers, he said, had been delegated to Mayaro, Mon Repos and Point Fortin.
However, he said given the size of these vehicles, the shape of land and roads, it was challenging to put them into use in certain areas such as Siparia.
“Whilst it might be good, it may not be realistic to put a tanker, a ten-wheeler tanker to manoeuvre smaller roads. Remember the bridges, and low-lying wires that we have, and it does in fact prove to be a challenge. Sometimes we reach places where cannot go further. These trucks are 24 tonnes, so it is really challenging,” he said.