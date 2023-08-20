Fire shuts down Proman’s Melamine 1 Plant at Pt Lisas

Proman’s Melamine 1

TEMPORARILY DOWN: This still image from a video clip shows smoke emanating from Proman’s Melamine 1 Plant at Pt Lisas Industrial Estate during yesterday’s fire.

Energy products company Proman has temporarily ceased work activities at one of its plants at Pt Lisas, following a fire yesterday.

The fire occurred around 8.05 a.m. at its Melamine 1 Plant on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Flames and yellow and white smoke could be seen by employees of other companies on the estate, as well as residents nearby.

A statement from the company said there were no injuries.

The incident was controlled and extinguished by on-site emergency-response personnel.

“The health and safety of all our employees and contractors remains our utmost priority. As such, a decision has been taken to temporarily stop all work activities on the Melamine 1 Plant until a full investigation has been completed and the cause of the incident determined,” the company stated.

Proman, which operates 14 petrochemical facilities on the Point Lisas Estate, is an integrated petrochemical company with expertise in plant management, operations and construction, turnarounds and upgrades of these facilities.

Some of the products of melamine are laminates used in floorings and wall panelling, wood adhesive resins used in plywood, particleboard, medium-density fibreboard and moulding compounds used in dinnerware.

—NBB

Several Government and Opposition MPs listed their lands and properties on Form B of their declaration forms to the Integrity Commission, a search by the Sunday Express has found.

There has been controversy over Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s non-declaration of his Inez Gate, Tobago, townhouse on Form B of his declaration filed for 2019 to the Integrity Commission.

Right there in the foreword of the book, Tiger! Tiger! Burning Bright, you get the immediate sense of the current slump in West Indies cricket. It is the story of the success of the man they called the “Tiger”, in a period distinctly similar to the doom and gloom cricket lovers are once again experiencing at the hands of one of the region’s most critical institutions.

The Integrity Commission has been issued a second pre-action protocol letter demanding that it re-open its investigation into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s Inez Gate, Tobago, townhouse.

Attorney Vishaal Siewsaran, of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers, sent the first pre-action letter dated August 3, 2023, on behalf of his client, Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, challenging the Commission’s decision to terminate its investigation into Rowley.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has determined that a fresh election should be held for the Lengua/Indian Walk seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) after the first election was declared void for the electoral district.

The “historic development” was announced by the EBC yesterday following a tie between the candidates for the United National Congress (UNC) and the People’s National Movement (PNM) after last Monday’s local government election.

