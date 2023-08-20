Fire shuts down Proman’s Melamine 1 Plant at Pt Lisas

Energy products company Proman has temporarily ceased work activities at one of its plants at Pt Lisas, following a fire yesterday.
The fire occurred around 8.05 a.m. at its Melamine 1 Plant on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
Flames and yellow and white smoke could be seen by employees of other companies on the estate, as well as residents nearby.
A statement from the company said there were no injuries.
The incident was controlled and extinguished by on-site emergency-response personnel.
“The health and safety of all our employees and contractors remains our utmost priority. As such, a decision has been taken to temporarily stop all work activities on the Melamine 1 Plant until a full investigation has been completed and the cause of the incident determined,” the company stated.
Proman, which operates 14 petrochemical facilities on the Point Lisas Estate, is an integrated petrochemical company with expertise in plant management, operations and construction, turnarounds and upgrades of these facilities.
Some of the products of melamine are laminates used in floorings and wall panelling, wood adhesive resins used in plywood, particleboard, medium-density fibreboard and moulding compounds used in dinnerware.
