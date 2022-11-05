FIREARM FURY

THE multiple gunshot wounds inflicted on 40-year-old Keisha Marina Bostic by her estranged husband were so horrendous, they caused her mother to exclaim in pain: “If you see my child’s face..”
Bostic, a secondary school teacher and an attorney, was shot about eight times by her estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed yesterday morning.
She was ambushed in the yard of her family’s home at Drayton Street shortly after daybreak by Mohammed.
Mohammed, 41, a contractor of Barrackpore, came to the house driving a gold Nissan Tiida hatchback.
He parked the vehicle on the street outside the Bostic family house and around 7.15 a.m. he opened fire on the woman he had married in January.
He then turned the gun on himself, and died in the front yard.
About two months ago, Bostic had separated from him, and returned to her family’s home where the murder-suicide occurred.
Bostic, a teacher at the Point Fortin Secondary School, was seated in the driver’s seat of her vehicle when Mohammed fired several shots at her, then shot himself.
A police report said a neighbour who is a police officer heard the gunfire and went to the Homicide Region Three office on Coffee Street and alerted detectives.
Police officers found Bostic with several gunshot injuries to the head, face and abdomen, slumped over the steering wheel of her Mazda 3 vehicle.
There were also two indentations to the left rear door, a shattered left door glass and a bullet hole to the left front door of Bostic’s vehicle.
The neighbour who is the police officer drove Bostic in her vehicle to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7.50 a.m. while undergoing treatment. Police officers found Mohammed with a gunshot injury to the head, a firearm on the ground near his legs, and another firearm in his pants waist.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 12 spent nine-millimetre shells, a Glock pistol with an empty magazine, and a P365 Sig Sauer pistol fitted with a magazine with 11 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
As crime scene investigators and homicide detectives gathered their evidence and information, her mother, Marva Bostic, a former local government councillor in the San Fernando City Corporation, sat on the pavement opposite her family’s home and grieved.
“If you see my child’s face,” Marva repeated, as family members and friends sat and stood alongside her to comfort and shared in her pain.
She briefly spoke to the media, saying, “He was owing every Tom, Dick, Harry and Guppy and every Monday morning she had to be paying a bill.”
Marriage on the rocks
Marva said she saw her daughter about an hour before the shooting at their home as she (Marva) left to go on a job site. Her last memory was of her daughter showing her love and affection.
“My child hug me up and kiss me. I have a dental appointment at 3 o’clock this evening with her cousin, Anika. She told me she would pick me up after my dental appointment,” said the mother.
Someone called Marva and broke the tragic news.
This is the second of Marva’s two children lost to gun violence. Her son, Daniel Bostic, was killed on July 1, 2015.
Daniel was 35 years old when he was gunned down in a mosque in San Fernando. That killing remains unsolved.
Sharon Loney, also a former local government councillor in the SFCC, told the media that Bostic’s marriage was “not working out” and she had returned to her mother’s house.
Loney said she did not know if Bostic had been previously threatened by her estranged husband.
“I think he was in a lot of debt and what he portrayed before (the marriage) is not what she was seeing (after the marriage). She took the safest path to get out of the relationship. She has no children,” said Loney. “He came awaiting her to open the gate to go to work. He came, not with his vehicle, but another vehicle so she was not really expecting it. According to what they said at the hospital, it was about eight shots she got in her face.”
The incident occurred approximately 30 metres away from the Anstey Memorial Girls’ Anglican School.
The Student Support Services of the Ministry of Education dispatched officers to the school to provide counselling services.
Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly extended her condolences to the grieving families.
Beryl Riley, Guidance Officer Two of the Victoria Education District of the Education Ministry, said one pupil witnessed the shooting, and there were pupils of the school who were traumatised by the incident.
“They are saying to us that they are scared and afraid. We are here to support and assist the students in the crisis they are experiencing. Even the child who would have witnessed the shooting, we are taking care of the child and ensuring that she gets both medical attention and counselling support from us”, she said.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, who came to the crime scene and extended condolences to Bostic’s mother, relatives and other loved ones, said while Bostic’s killing would be added to the murder statistics to the growing numbers over which citizens are disturbed, this was a different kind of crime from a different kind of relationship.
Regrello told the media that Keisha was a former secretary of the San Fernando West constituency, and described her as “a hard-working, dedicated and committed young lady who was properly focused”.
“This is another murder that will add to the growing numbers that we are very disturbed about. There are so many stories outside there about what went wrong, but the fact is that a life has been lost, a mother lost another child, and a family is in grief. Let’s hope that our menfolk can be responsible get their act together. There is no right way to do the wrong thing. Two families are suffering here because of the indiscretion of one person being unable to deal with his issues,” said the mayor.