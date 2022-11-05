FIREARM FURY

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has contracted Covid-19 for a third time.

A Facebook post by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday stated Rowley had tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The OPM said he will remain in isolation for 14 days in keeping with the current Covid-19 protocols.

On October 19, the Prime Minister attended World Food Day observances in Tobago, and when asked by reporters on whether he will remain on the island for Carnival celebrations he said he would have been absent from the festivities, but wished the Tobago Carnival a safe one.