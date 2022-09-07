FIREARMS AUDIT SHOT DOWN

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will not be laying the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) Audit Report in the Parliament, which re-opens next Monday.
In July this year, Rowley said he had received the report which he described as “very disturbing reading”, and indicated he would send it to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
He also said then the report’s executive summary would be laid in the Parliament when it re-opens.
Last year, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said an in-depth and comprehensive audit into the operations of the FUL unit would be undertaken following a report from retired Justice Stanley John, who described the issuance of FULs “a thriving, well-oiled, white-collar criminal enterprise”.
The FUL report was prepared by retired ACP Wellington Virgil, retired ACP Raymond Craig and retired Insp Lennard Charles, who were appointed by Commissioner Jacob.
The prime minister’s intention to lay the executive summary of this report in the Parliament was challenged by attorneys for former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
By letter dated August 29, 2022, to the prime minister and the PolSC, attorneys Larry Lalla and Avory Sinanan, SC, expressed concern that Griffith was never afforded an opportunity to respond to this report, and they threatened legal action if the report is laid in Parliament.
The attorney general, through legal director Tenille Ramkissoon, by letter dated September 6, 2022, has now informed Lalla that the FUL report will not be laid in Parliament at this time.
The letter stated affected persons must be heard before the report is laid in Parliament.
“The attorney general is of the opinion that fairness and the law demand that before there be any publication of the report or its summary, all persons who may be adversely affected by the findings therein should be afforded the opportunity to comment and make representations on any such specific findings,” stated the letter from Ramkissoon.
Avoiding prejudice
Assurances were given to the attorneys and Griffith that until persons have been provided an opportunity to be heard, “there would be no publication authorised by the State or its agencies of the audit report or any summary thereof”.
The letter stated that the audit report or any summary will not be laid in a manner as to prejudice its value as an investigative audit report.
The letter stated that although it is proposed that the audit report or its summary will “eventually” be laid in Parliament, that will not be done until certain actions are taken.
“Consideration is being given as to whether there are persons adversely affected by findings in the audit report who have not had an opportunity to comment and make representations on the matters giving rise to those findings and, if there are such persons, as to what steps ought to be taken in relation to them and the audit report and its summary,” stated the letter.
“Consideration is also being given as to whether in such a case, before the State or any of its authorities discloses the report or its summary, an appropriate person or body of persons should review the audit report and invite all persons who might be adversely affected by any findings in the report and its summary to comment and make representations on any such findings as may affect them,” it added.
“Consideration is further being given to having that person (or body of persons) report back to the Honourable Prime Minister or such other persons as the Honourable Prime Minister may direct, on that person’s review and such representations. Thereafter, a decision could be made as to what steps, if any, ought to be taken on the report or its summary,” stated the letter.