Firearms probe: TWO COPS CHARGED

Two police officers are facing multiple charges of misbehaviour in public office.
Assist Supt Aaron Beddoe and Sgt David Swanson were charged on Friday night and will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow.
Beddoe and Swanson are jointly charged with one offence of misbehaviour in public office for conspiring together with other persons by approving several variation letters to facilitate the purchase of firearm and/or ammunition without lawful authority.
ASP Beddoe is also charged with six offences of misbehaviour in public office to wit by approving variation of firearm user’s licence without lawful authority.
Sgt Swanson is also charged with nine offences of misbehaviour in public office to wit by approving variation of firearm user’s licence without lawful authority.
ASP Beddoe, 56, of Riverside Road, Curepe, was last attached to the North-Central Division and Sgt Swanson, 45, of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was last attached to the Firearms Permit Unit.
They were both held last Tuesday as part of enquiries conducted by the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) and Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) led by Senior Supt Wendell Lucas and Woman Senior Supt Suzette Martin, along with a team of officers including Woman Insp Mc Kenzie, Sgts Mohammed and Samuel and Cpls Pinder and Bissessar.
It is alleged that between February and April 2021, ASP Beddoe, being the First Division Officer in charge of the Firearms Permit Unit, together with Sgt Swanson, who was acting in the capacity of Inspector of Police at the Firearms Permit Unit, approved several variation approval letters and minutes for firearm user’s licences without lawful authority.
Last Friday the investigative units approached Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, who reviewed the case and instructed that both men be charged.
Investigations are still continuing as the team of officers are to again approach the DPP with respect to other offences.
In March, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Sunday Express that an audit into the operations of the firearms department of the Police Service was expected to be completed by the end of April.
The audit was first announced in December by Jacob and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.
This new audit came on the heels of the completion of an initial investigation by retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John into allegations of impropriety and corruption on the part of certain senior members of the TTPS when it came to the granting of FULs.
John was appointed in August by the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) based on the advice of the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Hinds said following the completion of his investigation and preparation of the report, John had it handed over to the current PolSC as well as the National Security Council.
“In his report he said there were issues that directly impacted the business of national security of Trinidad and Tobago (and) sufficiently so that he shared that report with the chairman of the National Security Council.
“I have had a conversation with the (then Deputy) Commissioner and we agreed that the situation warrants a complete and thorough audit of the firearms licensing regime administered by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” stated the minister.
Some of the issues to be determined are how many licences were granted, how many variations were made to those licences, who were in possession of them and for what purpose.
Once it is completed, Hinds said if the State, along with the head of the Police Service, believes further investigations should be carried out then this will be done. A determination would then be made on what charges, if any, persons can face.