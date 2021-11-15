A 49-year-old fire officer was crushed to death by a vehicle at his Tarouba Heights, Marabella, home yesterday.
Marlon Douglas, a father of two, was repairing his Nissan Serena vehicle when his hand got pinned inside at around 2 p.m.
Police said the vehicle started rolling downhill and crashed into a parked car, crushing Douglas.
Eyewitness Michael Maloney said: “I was inside putting down some tiles and by the time I get up and looked through the window, I see the van dragging the man going down the hill. His hand like it was in the bonnet and he like trying to pull out his hand and it hit the drain...when the van hit the drain it roll down and it end up bounce up a next vehicle that was park up there.”
Maloney said he and other villagers ran out and pulled up the handbrake before checking on Douglas.
“He was between the two vehicles. His head was underneath by the tyre by his vehicle,” he said.
Douglas died at the scene.
His wife, Karlene Douglas, was not at home when the incident happened.
She said her husband was attached to Couva Fire Station and was scheduled to work last night.
His children are aged 15 and 13.
Marabella police officers visited the scene and are continuing investigations.