First case of new type of Omicron in T&T

The Ministry of Health last evening advised that the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) informed the ministry of the first detected case of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 in Trinidad and Tobago.
The BA.2 is one type of the Omicron Variant of Concern in circulation in the world and, therefore, is not considered to be a new variant.
The person had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers, the ministry said in a statement.
The case is still under epidemiological investigation.
As a result of the positive Covid-19 result, the patient was isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for people with Covid-19 Variants of Concern are met. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron Covid-19 case are quarantined, the ministry stated.
The presence of the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at the Carpha laboratory.