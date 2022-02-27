First case of new type of Omicron in T&T

coronavirus____use

The Ministry of Health last evening advised that the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) informed the ministry of the first detected case of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 in Trinidad and ­Tobago.

The BA.2 is one type of the Omicron Variant of Concern in circulation in the world and, therefore, is not considered to be a new variant.

The person had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers, the ministry said in a statement.

The case is still under epidemiological investigation.

As a result of the positive Covid-19 result, the patient was isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for people with Covid-19 Variants of Concern are met. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron Covid-19 case are quarantined, the ­ministry stated.

The presence of the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at the Carpha laboratory.

