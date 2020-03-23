Tobago reported its first case of COVID-19 yesterday.
T&T now has 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a media release last night, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the individual, who is a resident of Trinidad, arrived in Tobago on an international flight on Wednesday. The individual has been at one of the Division’s quarantine facilities for a planned 14-day quarantine.
The patient developed symptoms five days after arrival and a sample sent for testing to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) which returned positive.
The coronavirus-positive patient will be transferred to Trinidad to undergo treatment, Davidson-Celestine stated.
She added that the remaining 59 persons at the quarantine facilities remain in good health and continue to be monitored daily.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday Trinidad and Tobago’s public health care system was currently “in a good place” to cope with COVID-19 but it would not hold up if the population ignores Government’s pleas to follow anti-infection protocols.
The minister was speaking at a news conference to address the COVID-19 pandemic now shutting down the world and which has forced the closure locally of bars and schools, as well as a number of public recreational sites.
The news conference was held at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s and included Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, National Security Minister Stuart Young, Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.
Asked about the number of ventilators available in the public system, Deyalsingh said there were now 138, which “we don’t intend to touch”.
Twelve of these are at the Couva Hospital at this time, with one in use.
He said ten units were arriving today, 15 came in last week and 50 more were expected by the middle of April. There were also “foreign gifts” of 100 to 150 units, he said.
Mild symptoms
CMO Dr Parasram stated that studies coming out of China, where the virus first exploded, suggest that of some 44,000 cases, five per cent required ventilators. The majority of infected persons displayed mild symptoms.
Of 51 local cases (the figure at the time of the news conference), one was on a ventilator while others either displayed mild symptoms or were in High-Dependency Units (HDU), where a ventilator was not necessary but the sick needed added assistance.
Deyalsingh emphasised, however, that all preparation would amount to naught if the population does not observe protocols, including social distancing.
Parasram also stated that the number of this country’s confirmed cases was 51 (now 52) people, with 41 originating from a group of 68 who were brought in from a cruise and quarantined. Forty of those people were brought in together and one individual returned to T&T prior to the 68. All cases had a history of recent travel.