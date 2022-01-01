First day of the year sees 14 Covid deaths, 302 new cases

coronavirus____use

Fourteen Covid-19 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health on the first day of 2022.

The ministry also reported another 302 new confirmed infections.

In its daily update yesterday, the ministry identified the victims as four elderly men, six elderly women, two middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

Two of the deaths occurred in Tobago.

The ministry said seven of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity and a history of strokes.

Four people each had one comorbidity, and three patients had no known medical conditions.

This brings the total number of Covid-19-­related deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 2,883.

Tobago’s death toll now stands at 195.

The 302 additional Covid-19 cases reported yesterday brings the total number of confirmed cases to 92,201.

There are currently 471 positive patients in hospital.

Of the 115 positive patients at Couva Hospital, 24 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).

Six patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

To date, 668,982 people have been fully vaccinated, while 76,479 have been administered an additional primary dose or booster vaccine.

The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed one more case of the Omicron variant. To date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 12 cases of the variant.

“The case is a returning national who returned from Pakistan via Qatar and Miami,” the ministry said.

It added, “As per existing quarantine protocols, the person provided a negative PCR test (which was taken 72 hours prior to ­arrival).”

The patient has been isolated and will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with Covid-19 variants of concern are achieved.

Contacts of the positive patient have been quarantined, the ministry said.

