FIRST FAREWELL

Christopher Boodram, the only man to survive the Paria pipeline tragedy, held on to the casket bearing the body of his friend and employer, Kazim Ali Jr, and wailed yesterday.
Mourners held on to him and wept.
The funeral service, which was done under Muslim rites, was streamed live on YouTube.
Boodram, 38, who had been in hospital being treated after being trapped inside the pipe for three hours, was able to attend the funeral for Ali in Tarouba Road, Marabella.
But his family say he had a long way to go, since he was severely traumatised by what he had seen or survived, and was not a hospital outpatient.
Two Fridays ago, Boodram was among the five men to be pulled into a 30-inch pipeline while working underwater at Berth No 6, off Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility.
He told his family that dive team leader Fyzal Kurban helped him stay alive, until two volunteer divers got to him, shortly before 6 p.m.
Boodram is now one of the most important witnesses to an incident that has triggered multiple investigations.
Ali’s wife, Jamie Manodath-Ali, who spoke at her husband’s funeral, said she had called him the morning of the incident, February 25, to say she was feeling uneasy.
And that evening she waited to hear the neighbour’s dogs barking to signal his arrival at their Tarouba Road.
He never arrived.
Manodath-Ali said he was the love of her life, her provider and protector. She thanked him for their little girl, and promised to continue to fulfil his dreams.
She said, “I would like to wake up from this nightmare and it will be Friday 25th around 5.30 p.m. and I would be in the kitchen, Aedamur (daughter) will be playing, and we would hear the dog next door barking.
“He had a special bark for Kaz. I would say ‘who’s coming there’ and Aeda will start running around like crazy, peeping through the front door, looking for the lights on the van and jumping and waiting.
“She will listen for the keys turning, and then he will open the door and yell, ‘surprise, daddy get a hug?’
“Then he will talk about work and his plans for the next day and laugh about that uneasy feeling that I had when I called him earlier on that morning.”
Living without fear
Manodath-Ali said her husband believed in loyalty and lived with no fear or regrets.
His army of friends, she said, had rallied around her and their daughter since his death.
And when the time is right, she said their little girl will be told “the legend of Bean and his merry men”.
In eulogising her brother, Kate Ali said Ali was their father’s right-hand man who made things happen effortlessly.
She said her brother was an influencer who enjoyed video games and, as he grew older, he loved the sea.
Ali’s second love was his boat, she said.
And the hearse bearing his remains passed by Ali’s speedboat docked at the San Fernando Yacht Club yesterday.
The San Fernando Yacht Club had lowered the national flag to half-mast since the incident in honour of the divers.
The sister said Ali was a good father and his daughter was his happiness.
Tassa farewell
A relative who spoke at the funeral said Ali’s life could be summed up in the words of soca star Machel Montano: “work hard, play harder”.
LMCS employees, friends and many who had crossed paths with Ali stood outside his home as tassa drummers led the hearse bearing his remains.
LMSC has not yet issued a statement on the incident.
Kurban is expected to be laid to rest tomorrow.
Ali was the son of Kazim Ali, owner of LMCS Ltd, the company contracted to conduct maintenance work on the 30-inch pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.
The relatives of Yusuf Henry say funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.
The Sunday Express was told an autopsy will be performed on the body of Rishi Nagassar tomorrow.