The Government has ordered 800,000 vaccines to fight the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago.

The first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in this country sometime in August, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ­announced yesterday.

That order was placed with the African Medical Platform and once in this country, the Government intends to carry out mass vaccination to bring the population to herd immunity and launch it back into some form of normalcy, he said during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.

Unlike the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines currently being administered in this country, Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.

“Therefore, 800,000 vaccines mean that 800,000 people can be vaccinated,” he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister said by Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago will be receiving an additional 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

“This is not the beginning of the end, but we can confidently say that by the next 12 weeks, depending on shipping arrangements, we would be able to vaccinate a substantial amount of people. Our first target is half a million people,” he said.

Rowley said for the next eight weeks, the vaccination programme would be largely confined to what can be obtained through the COVAX facility and then would look to the Johnson & Johnson vaccines that have received World Health Organisation (WHO) approval.

“We can now begin to accele­rate our vaccination programme because we can say we have vaccines for an accelerated programme... And, of course, if all goes well, assuming it remains on track, we can now reasonably say that we are at the beginning of what is required to bring this infection under control, (and) to have some normalcy returning to our country and to our lives,” he said.

For those who are sceptical about having the vaccine administered or those who have preferen­ces over which vaccine they should get, Rowley said those vaccines were no different from one another.

The scientific and medi­cal experts have proven that they “all do the same thing”, he said.

And for those who are doubtful about taking any of the vaccines in the first place, he said: “An unvaccinated person is a threat because the virus loves you and you will remain there to be a casualty, to be an ­infecter and to get sick.”

The hope is that the school popu­lation can return to the classroom when the new school year begins in September, he added.

There is also an effort to accele­rate the return to work of people so that the country can begin its economic recovery.

Among those being targeted for vaccination are construction workers, people in manufacturing, super­market workers, food and beverage workers (including roadside vendors), pharmacists and private security officers,” said the Prime Minister.

The plan, labelled as “Vaccinate And Operate”, will begin rolling out as early as today.

—additional reporting by Carolyn Kissoon

