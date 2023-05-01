First-time author wins top prize

AYANNA Lloyd Banwo, the author of her first novel, When We Were Birds, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
Lloyd Banwo walked away with the grand prize of US$10,000 on Saturday night when it was announced that she had come out on top of two other authors—Anthony Joseph and Ira Mathur.
The three had already been declared as winners in their respective genres.
In early April, Lloyd Banwo, Joseph and Mathur were declared the winners in the categories of fiction, poetry and non-fiction, respectively. Joseph is the author of Sonnets for Albert, and Mathur, the author of Love the Dark Days.
On Saturday night during a function at Mille Fleurs, Maraval Road, Port of Spain, chief judge Bernardine Evaristo, an author from the United Kingdom, said she and the other judges had the unenviable task of judging who would be the overall winner from a pool of the three finalists, each of whom were incredibly talented authors.
At the end of her address, Evaristo said the judges had come to the conclusion that Lloyd Banwo was deserving of the top prize.
Lloyd Banwo broke down in tears as her name was announced. “You know I would say that if I win I would be composed and here I am and I am about to fail miserably,” stated the author while on stage.
While Lloyd Banwo copped the top prize, Joseph and Mathur also each received a financial award of US$3,000 each.
The function was also the occasion for the presentation of the 2023 Bocas Henry Swanzy Award for Distinguished Service to Caribbean Letters to Professor Emerita Sandra Pouchet Paquet, a Trinidad-born academic and editor.
Presenting Lloyd Banwo with her cheque was Dawn Thomas, group chief executive officer of OCM, the parent company of Trinidad Express Newspapers Ltd and CCN TV6.
‘A tradition
of excellence’
Earlier during her address, Thomas described Bocas Lit Fest as an event that has become “a tradition of excellence”.
Since its inception 13 years ago, Thomas said OCM had been a sponsor of the event and will continue to be one for years to come.
“We at OCM celebrate the work of those who have been so honoured and in fact all the writers whose works were judged in this edition of the festival. OCM continues to place great significance in the Bocas Lit Fest for what is a stellar effort in meeting aspirations, not only in Trinidad and Tobago, but also the Caribbean and wherever else people reside and become part of this tradition.
“It has become a tradition of excellence that we continue to attach great significance to. We continue also to be conscientious in our efforts to support what has become a Caribbean institution, in an effort to promote reading, writing and common understanding among our peoples,” said Thomas.
She pointed out that, as a media organisation, OCM places significant emphasis on the importance of self-expression. And this is precisely what the Bocas Lit Fest allows authors to do.
“Not only that, but over the past 13 years, the festival has assisted in raising the international profiles of many of the actual winners who have gone on to grab international writing prizes,” she said.
“Whether it be the galloping issue of crime, governance, corruption, allegations of corruption, complaints about allegations, political efficiency, the management of the justice system or the operation of the public utilities, the cost of living to the average citizen and so much more, we at OCM take great effort in being able to shine a light in dark corners and bring such concerns out into view.
“It is based on this responsibility and understanding that OCM will continue to be a partner of the Bocas Lit Festival,” said Thomas.
She stated, however, that the Lit Fest was more than just a festival.
“From what you can see, or rather for those of you who might be more familiar with the festival than others might, what you have been seeing over the years is this is not just a festival. The Bocas Lit Fest is much more than that and for those reasons I encourage everybody here, and wherever you may be, to get involved. It’s management team invites you to become a friend, donate to support, become a sponsor. One Caribbean Media continues to work in support of this organisation and we ask others to come on board,” she said.