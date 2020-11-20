Frontline healthcare workers, people over 60 years, those with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and those who are immuno-compromised, such as cancer and lupus patients, will be the first to benefit from Covid-19 vaccinations in Trinidad and Tobago.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Parliament yesterday, in response to a question from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
The Prime Minister said the Government’s policy is to ensure those who are more exposed and those who need it most get the vaccine first. He said the target population for the first phase was in keeping with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.
Asked by Moonilal whether any separate institutional administrative mechanism would be put in place to disseminate vaccines in an orderly manner “without the confusion” that accompanied the Government’s approach to stranded nationals, Rowley said “the outstanding competence of this Government in dealing with Covid-19 will apply to the vaccination programme”.
Asked about the Government’s criteria for granting exemptions, given its commitment to increase the number of exemptions before Christmas, the Prime Minister said the Government’s criteria for granting exemptions with respect to the closed borders had not changed, and applications were still considered on a case-by-case basis.
The criteria and considerations are:
1. when the national applied;
2. whether the person is elderly, or whether the person has medical issues;
3. whether there are small children among the family, and if there are families as a unit out there;
4. professionals and students;
5. Government emergencies, exigencies and repatriation.
Appropriate action
On the issue of people wanting to come for Christmas, the Prime Minister said the Government had dealt initially with those who were caught accidentally outside, and it was now treating with other persons who are out there and are desirous of getting home.
He said the Government had increased State-supervised quarantine for those coming home, and they are required to pay for State-supervised quarantine which would increase the numbers which can be accommodated. “So that increased space is now available to accommodate over and above those who get the free State quarantine. Those who would like to pay for quarantine in designated areas can do so, and those arrangements are in place and already announced,” he said.
Responding to a question from Moonilal on the imminent closure of the Tobago Correctional Centre, the Prime Minister said there were no more Covid-19-positive inmates in Tobago.
“It was an outbreak of Covid-19 in the prisons that had caused that temporary arrangement to be made. With no more Covid-19-positive inmates in Tobago, the temporary correctional facility in Glenwood is no longer required at this particular time. If and when there is a need for alternative facilities, this will be addressed and located by the Tobago House of Assembly authorities,” he said.
Asked whether the centre is only to be used for Covid care, the Prime Minister said it was a temporary correctional centre for a specific situation. He said since those to be housed there were prisoners, they had to be held in a facility that is designated a correctional facility. “Prisoners cannot be held anywhere that is not a correctional facility,” he said.
Asked whether he was aware the closure, according to the THA, had to do with complaints from residents in the area, the Prime Minister said the THA, like the Government, would take into account the views of members of the public. But the centre being a temporary facility, whether there were complaints or not, it would have been temporary measure, he added.
Asked whether he was aware hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent to establish this centre which is now closed, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know how else one could have had it done without spending the money to make it available for the prisoners.
“What we could not do is to ignore the prisoners’ plight. The outbreak took place and the Government took the appropriate action to have a facility where they could be properly housed.”