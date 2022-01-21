ACTING POLICE Commissioner McDonald Jacob has given permission to Umar Abdullah and his First Wave Movement to host its “World Wide Rally to Freedom” march scheduled for today at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
The march is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.
This follows last Sunday’s event organised by Abdullah and the First Wave Movement when police officers moved in on about 300 people who had assembled at the Savannah for an anti-vaccine march.
Police later used tear gas to disperse the crowd and detained 12 people, including Abdullah.
He was charged on Monday for leading a march around the Savannah without police permission.
But Abdullah complained on Monday that he had tried to get permission from Jacob via e-mail last week but the e-mail bounced back after which he asked a senior police officer to deliver the request to march but he refused.
The State is also facing a potential lawsuit from a family who were tear-gassed at the Savannah last Sunday.
This time, Abdullah has received permission to march today, even though, according to the acting Police Commissioner, the letter, which was received by Jacob’s office on January 18, merely informed the police about today’s march and was not an application.
Jacob drew Abdullah’s attention to Sections 107, 112 and 113 of the Summary Offences Act which relate to public marches and pointed out that a person who wants to organise a public march shall at least 48 hours before, but no more than 14 days before the day of the march, “apply to the Commissioner of Police for a permit”.
Every application must also include details like the address of the person(s) organising the march, the point of departure, route and termination of the march and the hours between which the march will take place, Jacob’s letter to Abdullah stated yesterday.
Jacob noted that by Abdullah’s correspondence, “you have merely sought to ‘inform’ the Office of the Commissioner of Police of your event” scheduled for today.
He said Abdullah did not state the specific points of departure and termination of the march and the designated hours.
“This is in direct contravention of Sections 112 and 113 of the Summary Offences Act and does not constitute a suitable application for the purpose of seeking the permission of this Office for the hosting of a public march,” Jacob noted.
‘Follow proper protocol’
Jacob said he gave consideration to Abdullah’s request to march today despite the issues with his letter.
The Commissioner asked that if there is to be another application for a similar event the proper channels must be followed.
“Please be advised that this letter hereby grants you permission to host your public march,” Jacob wrote to Abdullah.
Responding to the police permission to march, Abdullah said later yesterday his group “will ensure that all public health protocols will be observed and maintained.
“Umar Abdullah will be bearing the national flag and all persons joining this event are asked to wear a mask and observe safe social distances (six feet),” he said in a statement.
He added: “Those attending will not be allowed to gather except if you are sitting with your family while all other attendees are asked to follow the national flag around the Savannah.”
The march starts opposite the entrance to the Paddock area and people will be placed in groups of ten and will be asked to follow the bearer of the flag,
Jacob reminded Abdullah that the country was still in the midst of a pandemic.
“It would be remiss of the Office to not remind you that the nation of Trinidad and Tobago continues its fight against the invisible enemy, the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19),” said Jacob.
“As such, please be advised that there is to be a strict compliance with the Public Health 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Regulation, 2022. More specifically it is stated that the public march should be no more than 250 persons in number practising social distancing and appropriate sanitisation methods.”
He said marchers should be in groups of ten and all those attending are required to wear face masks, face shields or face coverings.
“Lastly, be informed that the police will be present to maintain law and order to facilitate the successful hosting of your event,” he said.