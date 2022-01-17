LEADER of the First Wave Movement Umar Abdullah is the sole person charged of the 12 detained during Sunday’s anti-vaccine march around the Queen Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Abdullah said he was charged with “leading a march around the Queen’s Park Savannah without the permission of the Ag Commissioner of Police”.
He said the 11 others who had been detained were released from the St Clair Police Station between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. on Sunday.
He complained however that they had tried seeking permission by sending their request to Ag Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob via e-mail last week.
He said the e-mail bounced back following which he reached out to a senior officer in the Port of Spain Division and asked him to deliver their request in the form of a letter to Jacob.
He said the officer refused, following which he asked him for a “working” e-mail address for the Ag CoP but up to Sunday he had not answered.
Accusing the police of entrapment, Abdullah said none of the officers he spoke to ever called him to let him know that Sunday’s march was not allowed.
On Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch used tear-gas to disperse a crowd after approximately half of the around 300 protesters had left when the police told them to do so.
Earlier that day around 10 a.m. they gathered opposite TGI Friday’s following which the majority marched around the Savannah led by Abdullah.
During the quarter leg of the march police detained Abdullah and took him to the St Clair Police Station and the march continued.
The crowd then reassembled where they first met.
Police on the scene then started asking people to leave and some complied.
Others didn’t and then the police began ordering them to leave. Even more left but several stood firmly.
Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch then arrived and formed a wall and began moving towards the protesters but as they got closer some of the protesters began hurling insults at the police while some began throwing empty plastic water bottles at them.
That was followed by four tear gas cannisters being fired over the crowd at first and then near them which ended the protest.