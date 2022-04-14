Fish up, sales slow

AS the Easter weekend approaches, customers will have to fork out pay between $55-$60 a pound for kingfish and carite.
Claxton Bay Fishing Association president Necolson Seecharan told the Express yesterday that the price always increases during the Lenten/Easter period as fish is scarce around this time.
“People always say the fishermen like to raise prices during this period, but it is not so as the catch coming in is a decreased amount. If it was a tremendous amount, we would leave the price at $35 a pound for king and carite, however it is not. Next week the price will go back in the $30s and $40s range,” he said.
Seecharan said being a fisherman is a very risky job as they have to deal with piracy.
He also believes the reason for the constant decrease in their catch around this time especially is due to climate change and drilling activities taking place in the sea.
He said next week Tuesday consumers will also pay an increase of $1 or $2 for a pound of fish, as result of the hike in fuel prices announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Also speaking on the issue was president of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan, who said it was impossible for the fishermen to not raise their prices after the fuel price increases announcement last Friday.
“This now means our operational cost which was $1,500 will move to $2,000. Remember we use super gas, along with kerosene to store our engines so that thieves would not move away with it, is a cost as well. Fishing nets and other equipment also increased,” he said.
He added it can cost about $37 to $40 for a pound of king and carite.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Khan said it was difficult for fishermen, along with the decrease in catch, which seems to be happening regularly.
“This is cause for concern, because for a long time when we could have gone five miles and caught a good yield of about 500-600 pounds of fish, we have to go even further. We are talking something like 25-30 miles we have to go to ensure that we have a good catch to pass it on to the public, wholesalers, retailers,” Khan added.
Slow sales
At the makeshift Carenage “heritage site” fish facility yesterday, fishmonger Ann Lewis said: “Sales are slow but it may pick up. We opened by 7 a.m. and by 1 p.m. there were about 50 customers. For a normal Easter, we would have gotten about 150 people already. People might come by for Holy Thursday.
“I don’t know if they are afraid of the pandemic. They don’t want to come out like before. The more popular choices are kingfish and carite at $50 a pound. We have shark at $20 a pound, red fish at $35, salmon at $35, cro cro at $20, white fish at $15 and shrimp at $60 a pound.”
While scaling a fish, Carenage resident Desmond Ryan also said sales were slow.
“Even before the coronavirus, sales were slow. We can’t afford to buy boats. The banks might lend you about $35,000 but I can’t get $100,000 to buy a boat. We have a lot of competition now. The scope for selling fish has slowed down,” he said,
Chiming in angrily, an assistant said: “Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) is the MP for Carenage...he does not come here and buy fish. He does not care about poor people.”
Shorn of his trademark locks, fishmonger Joey Morgan said: “It’s slow but Trinis like last-minute shopping. It might pick up.”
Fuel prices
At the Carenage Fishing Centre, Venezuelan-born fishmonger Victor Gonzales said: “Slow sales. They are coming in one by one. It’s $50 a pound for king, carite and tuna. It might pick up.”
Darryl Phillip, who sells fish occasionally, said: “We are not getting sales like before. For a few years before, it had slowed down.”
Phillip also said since last October the fish fry kiosks at the centre were supposed to have been opened but they remain closed.
“I would like to sell fish and chips and food in there, but it’s closed,” he said.
Customer Lennard Durgan said: “I came to buy a big carite for my wife. I did not get it here so I went to George Street. She will prepare it with provisions, including dasheen.”
Net maker Fred “Osama” Wilson said sales were not so nice.
“People are not going out like before. The weather is rough...the bait is small. If they leave at 5 a.m, they will come back by 1 p.m, because the fish is not biting.”
Preston “Wattie Greene also lamented about slow sales.
“I have about $1,000 worth of fish on the ice. I hope it will sell by tomorrow,” he said.
Another bugbear was the increase in the price of fuel.
Pointing to a keg, he said: “It takes about two kegs at $500 each to operate the boat. Now it will increase. It’s more pressure for the fishermen.”
Boat owner Allister Richards agreed that the cost of fuel will affect the fishermen.
“We tend to buy super because it’s cheaper than premium, but it will still cost. Sometimes the guys go way past Maracas on the North Coast and don’t get a catch,” he said.