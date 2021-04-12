Fisherman in St Vincent wants to come home

Tobago fisherman Joseph Ramkissoon is pleading with the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and the Ministry of National Security to bring him safely home from disaster-stricken St Vincent. Ramkissoon now faces an added burden, as volcanic ash falls from the sky in St Vincent.
Ramkissoon, of Lowlands, Tobago, has been trying to return home since January, after being lost at sea during a fishing expedition with Shaheeda Mohammed of Central Trinidad, who subsequently died.
Ramkissoon said, despite being in the Green Zone, he is bombarded by volcanic ash from the La Soufriere volcano.
“So I am here in St Vincent and the Grenadines trying to seek help to get back home with my boat and engine, with myself and the body that I have here that is in a funeral home,” he said.
Ramkissoon said he has been contacted by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, but is yet to receive an update on the way forward.
“So I don’t know what form of assistance. The Immigration called me, one of the Foreign Affairs called me twice to see what they can do. So I don’t know. Nobody ever call me back to tell me what taking place because I’m not in a financial state.”
The man, who makes his living by fishing, said he would also like his vessel TFT 1699, named STEP UP, to be able to return to this country, especially as the Galleons Passage is due to leave these shores for St Vincent today.
“The boat is in Union. They bring up the boat in Union and have it down there.”
Officials of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs were asked to comment on the matter, as it has been brought to their attention.
“The fisherman’s information has been passed on to the Ministry of National Security for consideration re the on-going programme, to bring home nationals affected by La Soufriere,” the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said.
However, when the Express spoke with fisherman Ramkissoon, he said no one has since contacted him as to an update on his status.