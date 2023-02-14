THE necessary paperwork is being processed to have the Coast Guard travel to Venezuela to identify the remains of missing fisherman Rishi Khemchan and have him returned to his homeland.
The news came from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray who, in a statement, yesterday, said he visited the family of Khemchan to provide an update on the situation. The Foreign Affairs Minister also spoke with relatives by phone.
Yesterday the family of the part-time fisherman petitioned Government ministries seeking help in retrieving his remains found in a mangrove on the coastline of Venezuela on Saturday.
The letter, signed by his sister Kavita Khemchan, stated that the body was identified by the clothing and a cellular phone found in the trousers.
The body was found in a mangrove at the edge of the isle of Cuciano, located south of Icacos and on the Northern Venezuelan coastline.
The letter was sent to the Ministries of National Security, Foreign Affairs and the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela.
However, according to Paray, he has been in constant contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Amery Browne and the ministry to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to bring Khemchan’s remains back to Trinidad.
According to the release sent by Paray, the Minister of Foreign Affairs also spoke with the family by phone, offering his condolences and outlining the next steps.
Paray stated that the family was advised that a member of the family may be asked to accompany the Coast Guard to Venezuela and to bring Khemchan’s body back home.
In a telephone interview with the Express earlier yesterday, Khemchan said her family had accepted that her brother died but they needed closure.
“We want an autopsy done on the body because we want to know how he died. Did he drown, was he a victim of piracy, was he murdered? We need to know what happened and we need to have a funeral,” she said.
Rishi Khemchan, a 38-year-old mechanic, was among four people who sailed off the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on a five-day fishing trip two Tuesdays ago.
Relatives said Khemchan had worked on the 32-foot fishing vessel and had agreed to accompany the crew to monitor the engine.
Khemchan was not married and had no children.
The search continued yesterday for boat captain Heeralal Linus Cooblal, George Jotis (Tall Man) and Andy George, all of Grand Lagoon, Mayaro.
Relatives said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, T&T Coast Guard and fishermen were involved in the search.
The Express contacted family members of the three missing men yesterday. Relatives said they were saddened by Khemchan’s death and were also hoping for closure.
George’s relative, who did not want to be identified, said she was thankful to the fishermen in the community who had been searching for two weeks.
“Andy worked in a garden and when it is raining he would go out and do fishing work. That was what he was doing that day when he went on that trip,” she said.