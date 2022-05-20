Fisherman shot dead in 'pirate' attack

A Fullerton Village, Icacos, fisherman was shot dead in an incident out at sea yesterday.
He was identified as 40-year-old Neemar Seepersad.
Police said they are yet to determine what led to the shooting.
The Express was told that Seepersad, a father of two, was among a crew of three men on a vessel out at sea.
Investigators were told that a vessel, believed to be Venezuelan, approached the local men around 4 p.m. and the occupants opened fire.
Seepersad was shot in the chest.
The other fishermen steered their vessel to Columbus Bay, where they called for help.
An eyewitness told the Express: “They brought him to shore and then the other fishermen helped to take him to the health centre, where he died. It is uncertain whether it was a pirate attack, but the fishermen are now fearful for their lives.”
Seepersad has been a fishermen for all his life, residents said, and sold fish and shrimp in the community.
The other two men were not injured.
Councillor: Where was
the Coast Guard?
Local government Councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said he was concerned about the safety of fishermen in the south-western peninsula.
“Where was the Coast Guard today? Why was there no protection for these fishermen who went out to do their job? We are uncertain what happened, but the fishermen are now afraid to go out tomorrow,” he said.
Homicide officers visited the scene last evening and were expected to interview the other two fishermen who were on board the vessel.