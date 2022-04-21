Central Trinidad fishermen have added their voices to the growing concern the fuel hike can pose on people’s livelihoods.
Several fishermen yesterday gathered outside the Claxton Bay Fishing Depot to express their frustration and dissatisfaction over the reduced gas subsidy and resultant fuel price increases.
The men who reside in Claxton Bay and environs were also with the Carli Bay Fishing Association. They had placards and empty containers used to store fuel on their fishing boats shortly before 11 a.m.
Fisherman Allister Suraj said no one seemed to care how the increases impacted the fisherfolk.
Suraj, a member of the Carli Bay Fishing Association, said, “This kerosene price ($3.50 per litre) is ridiculous! Nobody speaks about it. It was $1.50 per litre; it is now $3.50. When we used to pay $50 for a small container of kerosene to go out in shallow waters to fish, it is now $120–and that is without oil. You then add that in your expense, it would be around $300. If you must go further out into deep waters, it is $600.”
Suraj said many fishermen had switched to kerosene engines as they could no longer get ‘regular gas’ after the Government shutdown of Petrotrin.
“Anytime we try to subsidise our fuel expenses, it keeps going up with this Government, and they’re doing nothing to help us. Everything in fishing has gone up–net, cork, lead, fuel, rope, and engines,” he said.
“This is food we are talking about. Get it (subsidy) back and let the fishermen be more secure,” Suraj said.
Nicholas Seecharan gave a mini demonstration to the media about what the increased fuel prices would mean for fisherfolk. He pointed to a common fishing container that could hold up to a litre of kerosene, which previously cost $120 to fill, but now costs $280.
Showing another larger fishing container, Seecharan said before the closure of Petrotrin, the same container cost $250 to fill with oil but now costs $580.
The new prices for fuel per litre are as follows: Premium $6.75, super $5.96, diesel $3.91