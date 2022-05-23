FIU FLAGS $4.4M DEPOSIT

IN 2021 the Financial Investigations Unit (FIU) flagged a Venture Credit Union account bearing the name of Government Minister Foster Cummings for suspicious financial activity after a $4.4 million deposit was made to the account.
The Express is in receipt of a bundle of documents, including court documents, which show that the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau conducted investigations and obtained Production/Disclosure Orders from the court for a number of companies, including State enterprises to provide documents to the police.
According to the Proceeds of Crime Act, a police officer can make an application to a judge for an order to make material available relative to the investigation.
However, attorneys representing three companies—Rivulet Investment Group Ltd, Cummings and Associates Ltd and Pical Services Ltd - took issue with the Production Orders before the courts and in July 2021, Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo made a decision that the Orders which were granted to the police and served on the Applicants (three companies above) were to be suspended pending further ventilation and determination of the application.
Police request senior counsel
The Express understands that following Justice Waterman-Latchoo’s decision, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) wrote the Solicitor General requesting the services of senior counsel.
That letter noted the matter between Pical Services Ltd, Cummings and Associates Ltd and Rivulet Investment Group v Mieve Harewood, Woman Police Constable.
The letter to the Solicitor General stated that on January, 12 2021 the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau received a report from the Financial Investigations Branch, Financial Investigation Unit, relative to Suspicious Financial Activity. The report alleged that the account of Foster Cummings held at Venture Credit Union was credited with TT$4,411,464.76, represented payment for works carried out by Pical Services Ltd, Cummings and Associates Ltd and Rivulet Investments Group Ltd.”
It stated that WPC Harewood was appointed to conduct investigations into the matter and during the course of the investigation requests were made for documents.
‘Watershed moment’
The letter outlined a timeline of events as follows:
On Wednesday July 7, 2021, WPC Harewood swore to information in relation to PCS (Production Court Orders) and same was subsequently granted. A total of 11 orders.
On July 9, 2021, PCOs were served on Pical Services Ltd, Housing Development Corporation, National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd, First Citizens Bank Ltd, RBC Royal Bank, Venture Credit Union and JMMB Bank.
On July 13, 2021, the PCOs were served on the Board of Inland Revenue, Republic Bank Ltd, Cummings and Associates Ltd and Rivulet Investments Group Ltd. The respective Directors of Cummings and Associates and Rivulet Investments Ltd Group Ltd were served at the office of attorney-at-law Mr Keith Scotland.
On July 14, 2021 WPC Harewood received a letter dated July 13, 2021 via email from Scotland requesting pre-trial disclosure of the Affidavit and application for the PCOs within 24 hours of the date of the letter, failing which an application will be made to the judge.
On July 14, 2021 Harewood received a phone call from Dion Phillip, Deputy Registrar and Deputy Marshall, advising her that a hearing was scheduled for July 14, 2021 in relation to the POC.
The letter stated that the Applicants (three named above companies) were represented by Gilbert Peterson SC, Keith Scotland and other attorneys.
It noted Justice Waterman-Latchoo’s decision that the Orders which were granted to the police be suspended pending further ventilation and determination of the application.
The letter stated that this matter will be regarded as a “watershed moment” for white collar crime investigations as it has the potential to undo almost all matters past, present and future which rely on evidence gathered by virtue of Production Orders obtained under Section 32 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Challenge of Production Orders
In a letter dated July 13, 2021, Scotland wrote to WPC Mieve Harewood of the Anti-Corruption Bureau with respect to the Production Orders served on Rivulet Investment Group Ltd on July 13, 2021, Cummings and Associates Ltd on July 13, 2021 and Pical Services Ltd on July 7, 2021,
“In order to properly advise the Companies, we are obliged to request from you copies of the documents filed at the High Court of Justice before the Honourable Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo and relied on by your office in obtaining the ex-parte Orders against the Companies.
Failing which we would be obliged to make an application to the Honourable Court pursuant to Section 32 (9) of the Proceeds of Crime Act,” stated the letter.
The letter added that the disclosure/production order sought information and documents for a period of seven years, 2014 to 2020, with the disclosure/production order for the documents being sought in the “broadest of terms”.
The letter stated that the time frame to enable compliance is inadequate.
“Further the documents sought are overly broad and extensive and appear to offend the purpose and intent of Section 32 of the Proceeds of Crime Act with respect to the purpose for which production of materials can be ordered,” stated the letter.
The letter added that any such Order ought properly to be accompanied by the service of the application and affidavit(s) in support, adding that the applicant is unable to ascertain whether the disclosure/production order infringes on its constitutional rights.
The letter stated that the Applicant does undertake to preserve and keep safe all and any documents and/or records, whether in print or electronic media, in their possession relative to the disclosure/production order.
Scotland stated that the Proceeds of Crime Act allows for the companies, as affected parties, to make representation to the court in order to have the Order varied and/or discharged and in those circumstances, the materials used in obtaining the Order are disclosable.
“At this stage we are seeking the requisite disclosure of the Applications and supporting Affidavit(s) to enable us to properly advise our clients in order to ensure compliance with the Order of the Honourable Court,” stated the letter which requested that a response be provided in 24 hours.
Court documents show that the Applicant’s attorneys requested that the said disclosure/production order be stayed and no further steps be taken by the Respondent relative to the enforcement of said disclosure/production order prior to the disposition of the Application to vary said disclosure/production order and any further applications resulting therefrom.
Justice Waterman-Latchoo decided that the Orders which were granted to the police be suspended pending further ventilation and determination of the application.
‘No document before the court relating to Cummings’
The Express contacted attorney Keith Scotland yesterday and indicated that the newspaper was in receipt of a bundle of documents related to a matter where last year the police would have obtained production orders with respect to three companies represented by him and a legal team.
Asked what was the status of this matter, whether new Orders were served and whether information was provided to the police, Scotland said “there is no document before the court relating to Mr Foster Cummings, that is the first thing I want to say. If you see there are three company documents that have separate legal entities and I say no more.”
He said the documents relate to limited liability companies that have a life of their own.
Told that one of the documents spoke to an account bearing the name of Cummings at Venture Credit Union that was flagged by the FIU, Scotland said “Madam the documents that we dealt with are all three companies, I say no more.”
The Express contacted acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and pointed to the TTPS’ request for senior counsel in the matter and asked whether senior counsel was obtained and what was the status of the investigation since the suspension of the Order by Justice Waterman-Latchoo ten months ago pending further ventilation and determination of the application. There was no immediate response.