Five die of virus in Tobago

Tobago has seen a record five deaths in one day from Covid-19.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael yesterday slammed the Government and the previous THA following the deaths on the sister island.
The five deaths recorded were all men-36, 41, 48, 48 and 62 years old-with comorbidities. Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 166. There have been 5,334 positive cases on the island since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
B.Yisrael said in a statement: “The Central Government and the previous THA have failed at communicating in a kind, compassionate and non-judgemental way. Instead, they’ve insisted on vaccine-shaming, which has resulted in many people being hesitant and angry.
The new announcement of mandatory vaccinations has shown that the Central Government has not shifted its communication strategy. This is also unfortunate.”
On Saturday, during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said unvaccinated Government employees have been given a choice between getting vaccinated against Covid-19 or losing their salaries.
The Prime Minister set a deadline of mid-January for unvaccinated public sector workers to get inoculated, or they will not be allowed to return to work.
B.Yisrael said: “The current situation of high cases, and therefore high deaths, is not unexpected, though. As we may recall, I predicted this situation several months ago. It is unfortunate that the system was not prepared for these high numbers. It truly is an unfortunate sequence of events.”
At the THA’s post-executive council media briefing on Wednesday, B.Yisrael said that the situation was dire.
Yesterday she asked that Tobagonians follow the outlined protocols — wash/sanitise hands, wear masks, social distance, stay at home when ill, and get vaccinated.
“The recommendations to the public remain the same. Please follow them. Notwithstanding, I continue to call on citizens to follow all Covid-19 recommendations/regulations (including getting vaccinated). The fact remains that vaccines are safe and they work to prevent infection, severe illness and death.
Vaccines will be available at the Port Mall and at the Roxborough, Scarborough and Canaan health centres during the week. Additional opportunities for vaccination will be announced shortly,” she said.
“In the week that I have assumed responsibility for Health, a situational analysis has been conducted.
This has resulted in several corrective steps being taken (including a meeting with Pan American Health Organisation). More information about this will be provided when appropriate,” B.Yisrael added.
“My call for volunteers continues (while thanking those who have already submitted their information via e-mail).
The task is a huge one! I, however, have the commitment of my technical team at the Division (Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection) and the TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) to do all that we must to fix this,” she said.