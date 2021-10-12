Five killed over 24 hours

These killings have pushed the murder toll to 315. The comparative figure for the same period last year was 318.
Four of the deceased have been identified as Vaughn Derrick Charles, 68; Shaquille Pereira, 25; Josiah Copeland, 19; and Triston Robinson.
The fifth victim had yet to be positively identified up to press time last night.
The latest incident took place at about 12.40 p.m. yesterday when three men, including Robinson, were in a blue Toyota Corolla which went to Dunlop Drive, Cocorite.
There was a conversation between the three men and another party but it “went bad” and the three men were fired upon.
They ran into the Corolla and attempted to drive away but while they made it out of Dunlop Drive, Robinson crashed the vehicle on the east-bound lane of Western Main Road, on the flyover into St James.
The police and paramedics were notified but Robinson died before their arrival.
The other two men, from North West Drive, Diego Martin, and Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, were taken for medical treatment at St James Hospital. They were stabilised and then transferred to Port of Spain General Hospital.
The incident led to heavy traffic heading east as police had to cordon off the flyover to St James.
Police suspect the three men were shot in a drug deal gone wrong, based on their initial information.
Arima murder
Some two hours earlier, an unidentified man was shot dead at Righteous Lane in Arima.
Residents heard gunshots at about 11.30 a.m., and observed a man slumped inside a car parked at the side of the road.
Another man was seen on the ground nearby bleeding from gunshot wounds.
They notified the police and officers from Arima police station and the Homicide Bureau responded.
The injured man was taken to Arima Hospital for treatment.
Police said the deceased and another man went to the area to purchase a vehicle for $15,000. However, they were confronted by a group of men who robbed them instead and then shot at the car before fleeing the scene.
Tunapuna fatality
On Monday night, Charles and Copeland were fatally shot while four others were wounded.
The incident took place at about 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Streatham Lodge and O’Keefe streets, in Tunapuna.
A group of men were liming along the roadway when a white Nissan Alemera pulled alongside them.
The occupants of the car then shot at the group, with six being hit, before the vehicle sped off.
Charles died at the scene before the arrival of police.
The other five were rushed to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Copeland died while undergoing treatment.
Of the four surviving victims, three were in critical condition as a 19-year-old was shot to the head, right leg, and both arms; a 49-year-old was shot to the head and chest; and a 25-year-old was shot to the chest.
The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot to the right leg and his condition is said to be stable.
A team of officers led by Sgt Singh and Cpl Jones responded.
The Express was told that more than 50 rounds of assorted 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition rounds were found and seized at the scene.
Monday morning
In an unrelated incident, Pereira was shot dead in Arima on Monday morning.
Pereira, of Cross Trace, Brasso, Paria, was with a group of persons doing construction work along By-Pass Road, Arima, in the vicinity of River Lime Ranch, when a white panel van pulled alongside him.
A masked man exited the van holding a firearm. He called out to Pereira and then shot him several times.
The suspect then returned to the van and drove away.
Pereira was shot to the face and right abdomen.
Persons in the area notified the police and paramedics and he was taken to the Arima Health Facility by officers of the Arima Municipal Police. However, Pereira died at about 11.55 a.m.