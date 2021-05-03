Five more Covid deaths

TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday recorded its second-highest Covid-19-related death toll, with the Ministry of Health announcing the passing of five people.
The additional deaths brought the total tally to 179 people. The Ministry stated in its daily clinical update for that the five deaths included “three elderly males with co-morbidities and one middle-aged male with no co-morbidities”.
The country also recorded 158 new positive cases of Covid-19 for the previous 24 hours, based on testing between April 30 to May 2, 2021.
The data was reported yesterday in the Ministry of Health’s daily 4 p.m. Covid-19 update, which placed the total number of active cases in Trinidad and Tobago at 2,559 people.
The total number of recorded positive cases to date stood at 11,471 people.
The ministry’s updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded locally on March 12, 2020.
There are currently 240 patients in hospital and 2,132 people in home self-isolation.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 238 people, with 29 people currently at the step-down facilities.
Additional hospital occupancy information provided by the Ministry stated as follows:
*Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility: 114 patients (five in Intensive Care and 14 in the High Dependency Unit .
*Caura Hospital: 47 people
* Augustus Long Hospital: 32 people
* Arima General Hospital:21
*Scarborough General Hospital, Fort King George: 25
*Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill: 1
As at 4 p.m. yesterday, 44,810 people had been vaccinated across T&T and ten people had been discharged from public health facilities.
A total of 8,733 patients have recovered, nine of whom were reported yesterday and which refers to persons who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and who subsequently met the discharge criteria, allowing them to be released from self-isolation, the ministry stated.
To date, a total of 136,357 people have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), The University of the West Indies sites and at private facilities, the latter of which accounts for 64,320 of total tests conducted so far.