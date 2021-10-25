The Covid-19 virus has taken five more lives, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,650.
The Ministry of Health reported in yesterday’s clinical update that the five deceased patients were two elderly men, two middle-aged men and one middle-aged woman.
The ministry said four of the patients had multiple co-morbidities including high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease, lung disease and obesity.
One patient had no pre-existing medical conditions.
So far this year, 1,523 people have died of the virus.
Between October 1 and October 25, there were 168 Covid-19 deaths.
The ministry said 117 more people tested positive for the virus, increasing total cases since the pandemic started to 55,798.
Tobago recorded two additional cases yesterday, increasing total cases to 3,206.
There are now 304 active Covid-19 cases in Tobago and 4,269 in Trinidad.
Currently hospitalised are 318 positive patients.
Of the 70 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and eight are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
Three positive patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
Vaccination: To date, 618,345 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 33,044 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The ministry reported that 585,737 people have been fully vaccinated.