Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,700.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were four elderly men and one elderly woman.
The pre-existing medical conditions present in the patients included diabetes, hypertension, history of stroke, bone cancer, end stage renal failure, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and thyroid disease. Four of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, while one had only one comorbidity.
So far this month, 72 people have died from the virus.
The ministry also reported 484 additional Covid-19 cases, increasing total cases for March thus far to 6,505 and total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 134,272.
Tobago reported 17 new cases yesterday, but zero deaths. There are currently 10,773 active cases of the virus in T&T.
The ministry said 177 people are hospitalised, 21 are in step-down facilities, and 10,543 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 54 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, eight are in the intensive care unit and four in the high dependency unit.
To date, 706,781 people or 50.5 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 693,219 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.