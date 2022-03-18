Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

coronavirus____use

Five more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,700.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were four elderly men and one elderly woman.

The pre-existing medical conditions present in the patients included diabetes, hypertension, history of stroke, bone cancer, end stage renal failure, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and thyroid disease. Four of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, while one had only one comorbidity.

So far this month, 72 people have died from the virus.

The ministry also reported 484 additional Covid-19 cases, increasing total cases for March thus far to 6,505 and total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 134,272.

Tobago reported 17 new cases yesterday, but zero deaths. There are currently 10,773 active cases of the virus in T&T.

The ministry said 177 people are hospitalised, 21 are in step-down facilities, and 10,543 are in home self-isolation.

Of the 54 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, eight are in the intensive care unit and four in the high dependency unit.

To date, 706,781 people or 50.5 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 693,219 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ryan’s funeral set for today

Ryan’s funeral set for today

The funeral of political scientist and pollster, professor emeritus Selwyn Ryan will take place today.

The service will be held at St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, at 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to give a tribute at the funeral and the eulogy will be delivered by Ryan’s former editor and research assistant, university lecturer Dr Roy McCree.

BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

Newly appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour SC faced a baptism by fire during his first hours in office yesterday with a call for him to resign after the Opposition raised questions about his citizenship status.

Armour, who replaced former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a surprise Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday fired back, assuring that his appointment as a member of the Cabinet was in full compliance with the country’s Constitution.

Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

A BODY believed to be that of missing Tucker Energy Services employee Zephaniah Harripaul was found yesterday, approximately 200 feet down a preci­pice off North Coast Road.

When the Express attempted to speak to relatives at the family’s home in Arima, it was said that they had been made aware that a body had been found, but police had yet to confirm the details with them, or if it was indeed Harripaul’s body.

Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,700.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were four elderly men and one elderly woman.

Questions over why Duke left early for Dubai

Questions over why Duke left early for Dubai

Questions have been raised as to why Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke left Trini­dad and Tobago for the Dubai Expo 2020 days before he was required to, and why it was necessary for him to make his own travel and accommodation arrangements when this was the responsibility of the Dubai government.

Recommended for you