Five more virus deaths, 564 cases recorded

A lower Covid-19 death rate but high infection rate continued to be the trend of the cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 update, there were five deaths reported yesterday and 564 new reported cases.
According to the Ministry’s website, the fatalities were:
ltwo elderly men
ltwo elderly women, and
lone middle-aged man.
“Examples of the co-morbidities present in the deceased include: diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, dementia, a history of strokes, multiple myeloma, osteoarthritis, and dystonia, and benign prostatic hyperplasia,” the Ministry stated.
It added: “Four patients had multiple co-morbidities and one patient had one co-morbidity.”
There are 21,012 active positive cases in Trinidad and Tobago with 348 patients at the hospitals and step-down facilities. As of yesterday, there have been a total of 3,567 Covid-19 deaths and 123,721 cases recorded since the pandemic started in 2020.
T&T has achieved 50 per cent of its population vaccinated, with some 700,294 persons fully vaccinated.
As of yesterday 129,528 people have received booster shots.