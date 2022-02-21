Five more virus deaths, 564 cases recorded

coronavirus____use

A lower Covid-19 death rate but high infection rate continued to be the trend of the cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 update, there were five deaths reported yesterday and 564 new reported cases.

According to the Ministry’s website, the fatalities were:

ltwo elderly men

ltwo elderly women, and

lone middle-aged man.

“Examples of the co-morbidities present in the deceased include: diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, dementia, a history of strokes, multiple myeloma, osteoarthritis, and dystonia, and benign prostatic hyperplasia,” the Ministry stated.

It added: “Four patients had multiple co-morbidities and one patient had one co-morbidity.”

There are 21,012 active positive cases in Trinidad and Tobago with 348 patients at the hospitals and step-down facilities. As of yesterday, there have been a total of 3,567 Covid-19 deaths and 123,721 cases recorded since the pandemic started in 2020.

T&T has achieved 50 per cent of its population vaccinated, with some 700,294 persons fully vaccinated.

As of yesterday 129,528 people have received booster shots.

