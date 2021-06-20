Five new Covid deaths

FIVE people died from the Covid-19 virus yesterday.
This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 737.
The Ministry of Health said the deceased were:
lone elderly man with co-morbidities,
ltwo elderly women with co-morbidities,
lone middle-aged woman with co-morbidities,
lone elderly man without co-morbidities.
The ministry also reported 106 new cases of the virus yesterday for samples taken between June 16-19.
There have been 242 Covid-19 deaths for the month of June so far and 6,710 new positive cases.
Trinidad and Tobago now has 8,274 active Covid-19 cases.
Thirty-five more patients were discharged from public health facilities and there were 288 recovered community cases, increasing total recoveries to 21,608.
The total number of people tested at private and public facilities is 217,371 (with 91,687 privately).
The ministry said 176,849 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.
Up to yesterday, 87,237 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 89,412 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
The ministry said 39,142 people have been fully vaccinated.
There are 454 Covid-19 patents in hospital as follows:
lCouva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility - 140 (with 14 in ICU, and 45 in HDU)
lCaura Hospital - 67
lAugustus Long Hospital - 45
lSt Ann’s Hospital - 25
lArima General Hospital - 65
lNew Point Fortin Hospital - 35
lSt James Medical Complex (SJMC) - 43
lScarborough Regional Hospital,(Fort King George) - 29
lScarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill) - 5
There are 148 Covid-19 positive patients in step-down/transition facilities as follows:
lClaxton Bay Correctional Facility - 0
lThe UWI, Debe - 44
lUTT Valsayn - 22
lPoint Fortin Area Hospital - 31
lField Hospital (Port of Spain) - 28
lField Hospital (Couva) - 85
lPort of Spain General Hospital - 0
lTacarigua Facility - 16
lTobago -2