BAIL in the sum of $.25 million has been granted to each of the five men arrested over the weekend and later charged with offences under the Anti-Gang Act.
The five made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Indar Jagroo yesterday, just three days before the Aat ceases to have effect.
The men—Calvin “Tyson” Lee, 32, of Clifton Hill Towers, St Paul Street, Port of Spain; Akiel “Bolo” Hovel, 28, of Desperlie Crescent, Laventille; Dwayne “Docs” Skeete, 35, of Anisette Street, East Dry River, Laventille; Kerwin “Black Hand” Williams, 24, of St John Road, East Dry River, Laventille; and Anthony “Master Cain” Cain, of Pelican Extension, Morvant, appeared before the magistrate around noon and were not called upon to plead.
Lee was charged with being a gang leader and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, while the others were charged with supporting a gang and also receiving the stolen vehicle.
They are all alleged members of the 6ixx gang, and were represented by attorneys Russell Warner and Richard Clarke-Wills.
The $250,000 bail must be approved by the Registrar of the court before they are released. Once released, the men will be required to report to the Besson Street and Morvant police stations every Monday and Wednesday.
They are to next return to court on December 15.
The men were all arrested last Saturday, following investigations into alleged criminal activities of certain members of the 6ixx gang, with the assistance of external and internal partners including the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Special Investigations Unit.
The charges came amidst the decision of the Opposition last Friday to withhold support of a further extension of the Anti-Gang Act in its current form.
Because of the non-support, the act will no longer be law from Saturday.
However, the termination of the act will not affect any of the gang matters currently before the court since those charges were legitimately brought while the act was still in existence.