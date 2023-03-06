FIVE YEARS OF PAIN

For five years, the parents of missing nursing student Sharday Emmanuel have been waiting for closure.
The Emmanuels have accepted that their 20-year-old daughter, who disappeared in 2018, is no longer alive.
Now, their only wish to lay their child to rest.
The couple is convinced that Sharday’s remains were found in an abandoned oilfield off Santa Flora, a year after she was reported missing.
The body was burnt beyond recognition.
Father Junior Emmanuel went to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) seeking information on the body.
Emmanuel was allowed to view photographs of the remains in 2019.
He said two things caught his attention–the pieces of clothing at the scene and the location.
“The police never called me about the remains. I saw an article in the Express about the discovery and went into Homicide asking for assistance. I was allowed to view photographs of the remains and two things caught my attention, the skirt and the location. Sharday was wearing similar clothing and she had also become friendly with a man from Santa Flora,” he said from the family’s home at Mamoral in Central Trinidad.
But DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) testing had to be done to confirm the identity.
In 2019, samples were taken from Sharday’s parents to send abroad for testing.
But days, weeks, months and years passed and no news came.
The father was contacted last year, following a story in the Express. The results were inconclusive.
More samples were taken last year.
To date, Sharday’s family has not been contacted with the results.
But the Emmanuels became hopeful last week when the body of 31-year-old Danette Pierre was identified through DNA testing, as the remains found in a burnt out car in Claxton Bay.
Pierre’s parents questioned the speed with which identification was made.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Emmanuel said, “We still have no information on Sharday’s death. I still believe the remains found in Santa Flora is my daughter. I don’t know why it is taking so long. We have seen so many cases solved over the years and we are still waiting. I am hoping we get through and get some closure now.”
But a senior police officer told the Express that it was not likely the remains found in Santa Flora were Sharday.
However, he said, investigators will await the DNA results.
A negative result would mean that the remains bagged and shelved at the Forensic Science Centre in St James belong to another woman who remains unidentified.
Advancements in testing
The Express spoke with a senior police officer on Saturday, who said the TTPS had been able to positively identify the remains of more than 20 people using DNA testing at the Forensic Science Centre since the service resumed in 2021.
This according to Senior Superintendent Rishi Singh, who told the Express that the TTPS, being the Centre’s primary customer, had successfully determined the identities of at least 20 bodies that were burnt, mutilated, or decomposed beyond recognition (where relatives could not identify them through viewing) over the past 17 months.
Singh says there is currently no backlog in identifying bodies for which relatives are available to provide testing samples.
The backlog, he said, was in cases where there were no people to provide samples which can be used in DNA testing to identify the bodies.
“Identification of subjects is a different thing as opposed to DNA for persons that are comparisons-that is persons we don’t have a sample to compare to, in the context of suspects, we don’t have some suspects identified to provide a sample to match what we have.
“That is a totally different issue with respect to the identification of a body where you do have relatives who can give samples to compare to the body you suspect it to be. We have had issues where relatives have provided samples, but they weren’t matching to suggest it was their relative. In that context you have a backlog of sorts,” he said in an interview on Saturday.
Singh, who added that he could not speak on the Centre’s capacity of testing, says that since the re-operationalisation of its DNA lab, there has been a vast improvement in the timing of delivery of results with the most recent case, producing results in two weeks.
Administrative and operative intervention, he said, has resulted in an immense reduction in the wait period, from years to months and more recently from months to days. However, this he said could vary case by case.
“Earlier the system would have been where an exhibit was submitted, you would wait until that turn before so you would find that some testing would have taken quite a long time in terms of years back but we went down to months and now we are in a matter of days because of our partnership with them and how they prioritise issues of relatives needing to deal with disposals and how the identification would assist us in pursuing certain leads and that kind of thing,” Singh said.
“I can tell you over the time the system has been improving in terms of what we give priority to, to the extent that our very recent experience has been within two weeks of the actual submission. This might not always be the case, they may have scientific and biochemistry issues that may cause some longer issues in relation to it that the (Forensic Science Centre) may have,” he said.
Singh added that he understood the scepticism surrounding the legitimacy of DNA testing, given the recent improvements made to delivery of service.
“I would say that it is understandable when people are accustomed to inefficiencies when they do get improved service. Sometimes you get people saying how this type of thing is happening. It is reasonable but that is an issue of perception of service rather than the reality of the reliability of the actual science behind it,” Singh said.
“It is just that the systems have improved over time because there was a conscious effort to improve and that is resulting in improvement and people are saying well why wasn’t this happening before? And rightfully so. There is no question in my mind as to the accuracy of the science,” he said.