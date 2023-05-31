FIX CONSTITUTION

Paradise is not yet lost.
This was how High Court judge Frank Seepersad described Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.
But citizens cannot pretend that everything is well in the country as changes are needed. Speaking at the Citizen ONE Foundation’s annual Heritage and Leadership Conference Breakfast Fellowship at the Passage to Asia Restaurant in Chaguanas, he submitted that a reform of the Constitution would be a pivotal moment to the process of unity.
He said the reform needed to be relevant and relatable, and the antiquated administrative and electoral processes which currently exist have to be replaced by efficient, effective and practical systems which are designed to reflect our “unique plurality, facilitate ease of business, foster economic growth and curb corruption”.
He also said that there needed to be a bi-partisan formulation of a long-term National Development Plan, instead of parliamentarians pressing the “reset button” every election season.
He noted that unity in the country was the most important way forward, and once it was achieved, the nation would be unstoppable.
“We have a lot to be proud of as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago but we have a lot of work ahead of us if we are to truly realise our fullest potential and preserve this paradise which all our ancestors cherished and revered. The struggles of the past and the indomitable spirit of all our forefathers, of every ethnicity, should inspire us all to become agents of change.
“Our shared history must now motivate us to embrace each other as we form a beautiful and binding ‘brotherhood of the land’ and prioritise being ‘Trinbago bhai’,” Seepersad said. “This is, not yet, a paradise lost.”
Every citizen must
put country first
Seepersad, in addressing the crowd, noted that his great-grandfather, whom he affectionately called “Papo”, was an indentured labourer who came from India, and making his speech on Indian Arrival Day was even more significant to him.
“The conversations we shared about his indentured experience were engaging and he related the trauma and inhumanity to which he and his Jahaji Bhai (Brotherhood of the Boat) were subjected. Having gone to a village fair (in India) he was informed that there was a lucrative job offer to farm in Trinidad. This, he thought, was some place in India. After entering the Registration office, he lost his freedom as he was virtually imprisoned, subjected to rigorous medical testing, and eventually placed on a boat which landed him on these shores. His wife and three-year-old son never saw him after he bade them farewell to attend the fair. Here in this land, he created a new life and when his servitude ended he elected to stay,” Seepersad recalled.
The judge noted that Papo passed away when he was 16, however, before then, he was able to have several memorable conversations with him.
One of those conversations was why Papo decided to stay in Trinidad.
Seepersad said that his great-grandfather’s response was “Trinidad well nice.
“He said, ‘everything grows here. In India when it hot, you cyah breathe, when it rains it floods, and when it cold nothing does grow. Here is paradise’. And as dehumanising and arduous as his journey across the kala pani (black water) was, it led him here, to his paradise, our paradise. Papo had no say in the decision effected to bring him here but he like many others who arrived here, elected to stay because they all saw and understood how special this land really is,” Seepersad said.
He noted that the holiday ought to remind citizens about the impacts that people of Indian heritage had on this country.
“Today we proudly herald their sterling contribution in converting this land into a multi-cultural, multi-religious and diverse society. Sadly, our ancestors’ paradise is in peril. Crime is out of control, many are struggling to meet their basic daily requirements and there exists an unacceptable degree of divisiveness, dishonesty and disingenuous discourse. “Far too often, issues and solutions are no longer addressed or formulated in a rational, logical or methodological manner,” Seepersad said. “Instead, they are fashioned by considerations of class, ethnicity, lineage and affiliation. Our indentured forefathers overcame significant challenges, discrimination and prejudices but they persevered and in one generation, excelled. This day of remembrance and reflection should serve to renew our resolve to protect and preserve this paradise, this home in which our all forefathers saw tremendous and unlimited potential.”
He said to achieve this objective, changes have to be made on an individual basis.
“This must commence by rejecting the rancorous rhetoric aimed at dividing us. The preservation of our paradise requires us to spurn the polarisation which prevails because this position pulverises peace, productivity, prosperity and progress and poses as our primary threat. We are at a critical juncture and there can be no room for complacency, hatred, bias or inaction. Every civil-minded citizen must now put the country first. If we fail to act, our comeuppance will be a cacophony of cries and the clamour of citizens as the society implodes,” Seepersad warned.
He noted that while all was not lost, citizens could not go on pretending that all was well, and he believed society was at a precipitous edge.
“In defence of this our native land, we must pledge ourselves to the altering of our current course and elect to traverse a path which is defined by honest engagement which transcends the ethnic, political, religious and social divide in an earnest attempt to transform Trinidad and Tobago, into a nation where every creed and race truly finds an equal place.
“Our diversity is our greatest asset as it enriches this nation. There is unity in diversity, not in uniformity. We are a rainbow people and we must trust, embrace and accept each other as we alter our thought patterns, private conversations and modes of interaction to ensure that we live and work together harmoniously.”