Why haven’t successive governments been able to get a handle on crime?
This was one of several questions posed at the BBC World Questions: Trinidad and Tobago event on Wednesday.
The event was held at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, and the panel consisted of BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, Energy Minister Stuart Young, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) economist Dr Marlene Attz, Heroes Foundation CEO Lawrence Arjoon and Tabaquite Member of Parliament Anita Haynes.
The panel fielded questions posed to them by attendees at the forum, on crime, immigration, the future of energy in this country, climate change, and LGBT+ rights.
In terms of crime, Young said the State was doing all it could, and had invested in several programmes to engage young persons to turn them away from a life of crime.
He said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had the support of the State and was utilising several initiatives to get crime under control.
However, the citizens of this country needed to work with the TTPS and provide necessary information for arrests and seizures to be made, he added.
He also called on citizens to be each other’s keepers and to look out for one another.
One of the first questions asked was from an audience member who claimed the TTPS had yet to inform him that an investigator had been appointed to the case which surrounded the murder of his father earlier this year.
He also claimed he had made a report on the slow progress of the case to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), however, that also seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.
The assurance was given that the matter would be looked into.
Both Young and Haynes, after being asked, indicated they were both willing to engage in further debates, similar to systems in the United Kingdom and United States.
However, while they were speaking, Dymond interrupted and pressed them to make a commitment, not a declaration of intent.
This saw one of the most vocal responses from the audience, and eventually, both Haynes and Young agreed and committed to a future event.
‘Moving towards
renewable energy’
Young also noted that Trinidad and Tobago was making moves towards renewable energy, however, he said citizens should not forsake the blessings of oil and gas as they remain vital to the economy.
“One thing we should all learn from the Russian/Ukraine war last year is that a lot of the developed countries in Europe are in a rush to restart coal plants. They didn’t have what we have.
“The first thing I’ll like to propose is, let us thank God we have an oil and gas economy. Now, at the same time, Government is the front leader in the whole of the Caricom region in implementing renewable energy,” Young said.
Last November, the State launched a roadmap for a green economy.
From these plans, in March, the Ministry of Planning and Development commenced construction of a solar farm at Piarco International Airport.
The following month, the Government launched what it described as the Caribbean’s largest solar project—a 112 megawatt (MWac) solar project in Golden Grove, Arouca.
Young noted the energy sector accounted for an estimated 34.9 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
“So about 65 per cent of our GDP is not based on oil and gas. So one of the main areas we are also focusing on is geographical location, and we are looking to get into the maritime shipping industry.
“The truth is we have become very dependent on the type of foreign exchange, the type of revenue that comes from an oil and gas-based economy. So the answer is while we are moving towards other alternatives and trying to diversify the economy, the proposition is—don’t run from oil and gas because nothing is wrong with having an oil and gas-based economy,” Young said.
