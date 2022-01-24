When Henry Adolphe, 53, touched down at Piarco International Airport earlier this month, there were so many persons on his flight returning to Trinidad to attend funerals that the flight attendant expressed condolences to the grieving on arrival.
Adolphe came to Trinidad on January 13, 2022 to attend the January 17 funeral of his father Joseph Adolphe, 85, who died from Covid-19 on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021. The T&T Covid-19 death toll as of yesterday was 3,320.
This reporter met Adolphe on an American Airlines flight from Trinidad to Miami last Friday when he shared the pain and heartache he and his family faced over the death of his father.
“On the flight home, many people on that flight were coming home for funerals. Even the flight attendant announced condolences to all because she knew there were quite a few persons on the flight going home for funerals,” he said.
Adolphe left Trinidad 26 years ago and currently resides in Maryland, United States.
The last time he saw his parents was in June 2019, when he visited for his mother’s 80th birthday. He never expected that his next visit home would be to bid farewell to his father.
Adolphe said his biggest fear during this Covid-19 pandemic was losing his elderly parents.
He said he did not fly to Trinidad earlier as he didn’t want to risk bringing the deadly virus home to his family.
His father fell ill at the end of November 2021.
He had a fever and cough and as his condition worsened he got a private Covid-19 PCR test at a cost of $1,200, he said.
Adolphe lamented the long wait to get results in the public sector which would deter people from going to get tested. He added that the costs of private tests are too expensive which was “ridiculous...there are many people walking around with Covid because they don’t have the money to get tested”.
Mom in a daze
Adolphe said after his father was confirmed Covid-19 positive, his condition deteriorated and when the ambulance arrived to pick him up, his mother almost collapsed.
“While the ambulance came to get him, while prepping him to take him into the ambulance, my mother fell ill, she almost blacked out, they called another ambulance to take her to the hospital as well,” he said.
Adolphe said both his parents were taken to the Arima hospital and then transferred to Caura hospital.
“My dad needed oxygen so they moved him from Caura back to Arima hospital.
They realised that his blood count was low, he was losing blood in his stool and they said he needed a blood transfusion. That was another nightmare because when you call the Blood Bank, there was no O-positive blood. So we reached out to friends to donate blood,” he said.
Adolphe said his father did not survive the Covid-19 battle and died on Christmas Eve. Since then, his mother has not been the same.
He said his parents have been married for over 50 years and were inseparable.
His mother had wept that she was not leaving Caura hospital without her husband and it was only when she recovered and returned to their Arima home she was told that her husband had died.
“My mom is not really herself right now in a sense that she was getting a little bit forgetful prior to Covid and now she is just in a daze. You can’t tell whether she is knowing of what happened. It was very traumatic for the entire family,” he said.
Adolphe said he watched the news every day and got anxiety and panic attacks when he saw the death rates in the United States and in Trinidad and Tobago.
Adolphe said there was a long delay for his father’s funeral because there were so many bodies to attend to.
He said the funeral cost about $20,000 and monies were also paid to keep his father’s body stored until he was buried at the Carapo cemetery.
Parents not vaccinated
Adolphe said although he is vaccinated, he was reluctant to travel because of the mutation of the virus.
He said in the US, he and his family initially had issues getting vaccinated as it was first rolled out for the elderly. They eventually got vaccinated at Walgreens pharmacy.
Asked if his parents were vaccinated, Adolphe said they were not and they chose not to on religious grounds, which he respects.
“That’s everyone’s choice. I did it because it helps save lives, that’s my belief. They (parents) are Christian and they made that choice,” he said.
Asked if he felt that if his father was vaccinated he may have had a better fighting chance, Adolphe said it is possible but only God knows.
“Maybe, maybe not, it’s in God’s hands, we accept it, thy will be done. It’s hard to say yes or no. For me I don’t know what it is about it that makes it non Christian or evil. I don’t understand it,” he added.
He noted the Government of Trinidad and Tobago had been urging the population to get vaccinated and urged people to get vaccinated. “It’s your personal choice but get vaccinated,” he said.
Adolphe said his father had suffered a stroke in 2019 and through the help of a physiotherapist and a walker, he was able to get moving again.
He described him as a vibrant man who was loved by all.
“The whole community loved my dad, he was very friendly, loving and hard working. He had a little parlour and all the kids in the neighbourhood would come to him. There is this young little girl, for his birthday, she would always make him a cake. He worked hard and juggled two jobs. He worked at Trinidad Pipe Ltd and then it was shut down,” he said.
Adolphe said as the pandemic continues to wreak global havoc there is need for not only vaccination but widespread testing that is easily accessible to the people.
“Right now in the US every family is getting four free Covid-19 testing kits.
There are a lot of people with Covid walking the streets and they don’t have the money to go get tested. Something has to be done to fix the system to make it easier and accessible to the people in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.