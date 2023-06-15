Flood caution

President of the Woodland Flood Group Adesh Singh has called on residents in the area to be cautious as they continue to deal with flood waters and the effects.
Singh advised that they continue to monitor the weather before beginning clean-up action.
His group began distributing sponsored meals yesterday to residents who have been marooned in their homes since Monday.
Singh told the Express, “I’m advising people right now to hold on. Water has subsided in some of these places and they are looking to do clean up but we are watching the rainfall.”
He explained that work was not done on the eastern banks of the New Cut Channel, adding that, “As much rainfall is going to fall now, it’s going to have the surface run-off going down this South Oropouche River into Woodland where the breach is, because Woodland is really the last community before it enters into the Gulf of Paria.”
He told the residents to be cautious of reptiles and also cockroaches and rats which will try to access dry places. He also warned that they be careful with food they have stored in their homes.
Singh said before midnight the area was dry but around 1 a.m. homes were flooded by a surge of flood water.
“Out of my bed, I stepped into water,” Singh recalled. He rushed to get his 18-year-old special needs daughter to safety and also to secure her necessary items.
Scores of other residents in the Woodland area were affected by Monday’s flood waters, including Abidah Baig and her family. She said when the waters came, she and her family had to quickly move to the upstairs portion of their home.
“Around 1.30 a.m. I saw my neighbour’s whole yard already full of water. By the time I came to the front, I woke up my husband to move out the vehicles and, in the space of ten to 15 minutes, my whole yard was full,” she said.
They are yet to ascertain whether their vehicles have been damaged, as the family remained marooned in their home yesterday.
Penal/Debe also affected
Baig said that, on Monday, the water inside their home reached the fourth step but yesterday it was down to one foot. In the past, they lost several chickens therefore, this time around, they moved their chicks and two sheep to higher ground.
Baig said they have not been able to begin cleaning as the water has to further recede and there is no pipe-borne water.
She has been unable to get to her workplace and is unsure whether her 12-year-old who is due to graduate on Friday, will be able to attend the function.
She said dealing with the flood is frustrating for the family including her younger sons, 12 and five years old. “Normally, when they are home, they are out on their bikes, they play, they run in the yard but, with this (the flooding), they’re getting frustrated,” she said.
Heavy rains had also wreaked havoc in the Penal/Debe area.
In a letter on Tuesday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government requested the assistance of other regional corporations to assess flood-stricken areas in Penal/Debe.
The ministry stated, in the correspondence, that due to the impact of the adverse weather, a request was being made of the corporations’ Disaster Management Unit field staff to assist in conducting assessments in the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.
The municipal corporations contacted were Arima, Chaguanas, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Point Fortin, Sangre Grande, San Juan/Laventille, San Fernando and Tunapuna/Piarco.
Clean-up operations continued yesterday in Debe, Penal and Barrackpore.
But despite minimal rainfall, some areas remained under water including Wilson Road and parts of the Penal Rock Road.
Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy said post flooding sanitation activities were also underway in some areas.
—with reporting by Carolyn Kissoon