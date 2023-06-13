FLOOD CHAOS

SHORTLY after daybreak yesterday, Barrackpore resident Sumayyah Gorib looked outside her home and saw only floodwater, and knew she had to move her teenage daughter, their pet cat and herself to higher ground and dry shelter.
Gorib, 42, of Mussarapp Trace, resides in one of the areas that were hardest hit by floods after intermittent downpours that began on Saturday.
Gorib contacted the hotline of the Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) and employees of the Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU) reached them by dinghy in the floodwaters.
“I could not distinguish the difference between the road, the drain, or the land opposite to our property. I have been living there for five years, but this is the first time that the floodwater came so close to our door and I knew we had to leave,” said Gorib.
Gorib, her 13-year-old daughter Nayyara Baksh, and their pet cat Foxtail were moved out of the home to higher ground, where her husband met them and took them to a relative’s house in San Fernando.
Gorib said since the Orange Level alert and Riverine Flooding alert were issued yesterday by the Meteorological Office of Trinidad and Tobago, she is hopeful that the waters will subside and she can return home by Wednesday.
She told the Express that she began to get worried about the water level surrounding her home rising to levels that she had not seen in the five years she has resided in that community.
“At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the water started to rise around the house. I did not expect these kinds of heavy showers yet as it is just the beginning of the rainy season. Then today (Monday) at about 5 a.m. when I went to check outside I was surprised that the water was already in the yard, just mere inches from coming into our home. We are in the middle of two rivers so there was a lot of water everywhere,” she said.
Gorib said she works remotely and her daughter, a Form Two pupil of ASJA Girls’ College in San Fernando, was not going to school yesterday.
Flood havoc
Several other areas in Barrackpore experienced flooding — Oropouche South Trace, Cunjal, Realise Road, Ramlal Trace, Rochard Douglas Road, GP Road, Khanhai Road, and Nanan Trace.
In Oropouche South Trace, a poultry farmer lost at least 3,000 full-grown chickens that drowned in the floodwaters.
Another resident of Oropouche South Trace, Ramnanan Deobaran, told TV6 that residents were accustomed to flooding, but not to this extent.
“Never in history. There is a man living here, he is 93 years, to be exact, and he never experience that amount of water under his house,” said Deobaran. In Tableland, floodwaters were also reported in Gafoor Trace, Warwell Trace, and Glod Road.
In St Mary’s, Moruga, reports of flooding were at Weston Trace, Babooram Trace, Poui Trace, and Hamilton Trace, and in La Ruffin, La Savanne, Basse Terre.
Area MP Michelle Benjamin told TV6 said she estimated that about 65 per cent of her constituency was affected by floodwaters.