FLOOD HELL

A Mayaro grandfather related how he was in distress when his granddaughter fell ill on Thursday night and needed medical care at the Sangre Grande Area Hospital.
Vianney Honora, 58, said he was worried about the 15-year-old child and that the ambulance had to use the alternative route through Biche, which is longer and has dilapidated, pothole-filled roads, to get to hospital.
“I was very worried and distressed. It was difficult for me to see them go off in that ambulance, not knowing when they will reach. It is hard to explain how I felt. Even though I have my car I could not go through that route because it is too dark—pitch black–and rain was falling. The road is too narrow, winding and has very big potholes. My daughter went with her in the ambulance and spent the night in the hospital with her. We had to send them in the ambulance and hope for the best,” said Honora.
Honora, of Lewis and Sucre Street, said that experience was one that he would not like to have repeated.
“For a community like Mayaro where there are thousands of residents, we ought to have a proper hospital with equipment and staff to deal with ill people and outpatients. This is a big constituency with thousands of people living and working here. During the election time, we see plenty people in our community. For situations like this, my grand-daughter had to go to ‘Grande’. She could have passed away. I was worried about the distance. And she was in pain for the drive because it is a very rough road with plenty jumping up and bumping as the ambulance trying to get to the hospital. It was plenty discomfort for a patient,” he said.
Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray, during a site visit to the eroded area at the 61-kilometre to 70-kilometre mile marks on Thursday, appealed to the Ministry of Works and Transport to have the roads urgently repaired and in use as soon as the water dissipates.
Paray said the Mayaro constituency also needed urgent attention from the Ministries of Health and Education to bring back normalcy to the residents in the district.