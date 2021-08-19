Flood madness

Absolute madness.
These were the only words that could come to the mind of 73-year-old Russell Persad yesterday in St Helena to describe flooding which has besieged the community.
“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, yes? Then this here is the result of madness. Every year, whichever government is in power is supposed to dredge and clean, and all kind of things. They don’t do it, or they do it poorly. Then every year we get flooding. So they keep doing the same thing over and over, yet every year they are shocked that it floods? That is absolute madness,” Persad told the Express.
Persad is among scores of people throughout Central and South Trinidad to have experienced the devastating effects of flooding yesterday morning.
In areas such as Caroni and Kelly Village, flood waters began rising from as early as 1 a.m. and within an hour, some areas were under four feet of water.
Entire communities were left separated from one another, while in some areas, flood waters entered the homes. Businesses were not spared either, as many were forced to close as flood waters had crept inside the premises, damaging equipment and stock.
Some residents had to be temporarily evacuated from their homes, and others transported on high vans to get home. Several vehicles could be seen parked in the yards of flooded-out homes, as residents were unable to move the cars before the waters rose.
Car forced off roadway
Those who were able to, left their vehicles at higher locations, and waded through the waters to their home.
Family pets and livestock were also secured on higher ground, while stray pot hounds waded in the muddy waters.
Traffic was mostly confined to 4x4 vehicles, as the high waters made some roadways impassable.
Even in areas where the flooding was “shallower”, the current was so strong that vehicles were pushed off the roadway.
At one point along the Caroni South Bank Road, a vehicle was forced off the road and into a ditch.
At the time, the vehicle was occupied by Sideek Razack and his wife, Sasha, who is eight months pregnant. They were both able to escape without any serious injuries.
Speaking with the Express, Razack recalled that he was on his way to work with his wife, when they encountered traffic.
“The water wasn’t that high and we were driving through it. Next thing you know, we bounce up traffic and that was all well and good. So when the car stopped, like where it stopped was bad, and the force of the water moving across the roadway push the car off the road.
“It had nothing I could have done but hold on. That current push it out. And we couldn’t even get out the car, ’cause the water was pushing against the doors. But thanks to these guys (gesturing to a group of men behind him), they were able to get us out. We have no injuries, thank God. So I really appreciate it, cause this could have ended very badly. It was a terrifying experience,” Razack told the Express.
Are we forsaken?
Homeowner Daisy Dennis, who lives just off the Caroni South Bank Road, broke down in tears while speaking to the media.
“We were able to act fast and put a lot of our electronics high up. So, they didn’t get water damage or anything, which I’m glad (about). But still, the water came in, all over, in our bedrooms, in our living room, in our kitchen.
“This house may not be much, but it’s all I have. And it’s a sad thing to see this happen to your home. ’Cause that’s what it is—my home. So seeing it flood out like this, it breaks my heart. I’m glad we didn’t lose as much as we lost in the floods from 2018, but still, this here. It hurts,” Dennis said.
She recalled that as soon as the rains began falling on Wednesday, she began to pray that the flood waters would not rise as high as they did.
“From the minute it started to rain, I was praying. I was begging for it not to flood as bad as it did in 2018, not to let this happen again. Then I saw the Orange Alert in the evening and my heart sank.
“There was water on the road in some parts from as early as 4.30 p.m yesterday (Wednesday), but I was still holding out hope. Then after midnight, the waters rose again, and we got hit. But, let me be thankful. It didn’t rush in like last time, and we had time to save most of our items. And the water still isn’t as high as it was the last time either. It’s about two to three feet high, but still. This here, it is traumatic,” Dennis said.
Rafts and boats
When the Express visited the St Helena community yesterday, several people were seen using inflatable rafts to navigate their way through the area and to check on neighbours.
One man, who only gave his name as Ali, said such vessels were mandatory.
“Since the last time it flooded this bad, I bought this here from Amazon. We’ve used it at the beach and things like that. But this was the main reason. Because the last time, the only safe way to move away in the area was in a boat, and this is an area that floods every year.
“So I knew it was only going to be a matter of time before the waters rose as bad as it did, and I would need it. So, it looks like the investment is paying off,” Ali joked.
He noted that on Constantine Road, where he was living, the water was slowly receding as of 3 p.m. yesterday. However, he was afraid that more rain, or high tides, would stall the process.
As such, he was hoping to spend the night with relatives in Arima.
“The last time I went through this, it took about two days for the water to go down properly. I don’t want to go through that at all. So right now, I’ve placed all the electronic devices as high as I can in my house, and I’m going by some friends in Arima. If the water remains where it is, I should be fine.
“The water is just under two feet high in my house, but if it rains again, I don’t know what will happen. I just have to hope for the best. But for me to say I’m going to stay here and sit through that again? Nah. I’ll come back and see what can be salvaged on another day,” he told the Express.
He noted that many of his neighbours had expressed similar concerns, and he knew of people from neighbouring streets who had also abandoned their homes.
Nowhere to go
Alternative accommodation is, however, not an option for everyone. Along Madras Road, a group of men sat around a table while playing cards and eating food, despite flood waters of at least one foot around them.
“Where else can I go? This is my home. I don’t have anywhere else to go. So all I can do is wait till the waters start to go down, and then I’ll start to clean. I can’t even tell you how much we lost or was damaged right now. I have to wait. We were able to save a good few items.
“Right now the fridge is on top the kitchen table and it’s working still, thank God. But we weren’t able to move the stove, so we have to wait till the waters go down to make sure it’s still working,” Roy Keane told the Express.
Madras Road, for the most part, was deemed “impassable” by residents who were marooned by pockets of deep waters. Some areas experienced waters as high as three feet, the Express was told. People were mostly waiting for the flood waters to recede before attempting to clean.
The Meteorological Service lowered its weather alert level from Yellow to Green as of Thursday afternoon, but the riverine flooding warning remained at a relatively high alert.
According to an update from the service, while the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) had settled, there were some areas still affected by flood waters, as Trinidad remained under Orange Alert for flooding.
The public is advised to use caution in areas with flood waters. Monitor weather conditions, and updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt and