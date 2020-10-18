WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the fire-bombing of a water pump at Bamboo Settlement #1 in Valsayn was an act of sabotage and “flood politics”, meant not only to destabilise a community but the country as well.
Asked if he felt that the attack was politically motivated, the minister replied: “I would not want to comment on that but I think it is something that as citizens we all have to ask who would benefit from something like this.”
Both pumps were gutted on the night of October 12 around 10.30. Police said a man paid to watch the pumps was shot at and after he fled the attackers began throwing Molotov cocktails at the pump’s motor as well as its intake pipes.
Sinanan said, when working at capacity, the pumps can drain a flooded area at a rate of 80,000 gallons a minute but with the rainy season not yet over he fears what a heavy downpour may do to the bowl-shaped area before the pumps are fixed.
He said they may be able to salvage one of the two pumps on the site and the repair bill is expected to be between $300,000-$500,000.
Sinanan led a tour of the site yesterday, saying that he wanted the media to have a first-hand view of the challenges they face as they try to alleviate flooding.
“We are struck with climate change that gives us challenges that we were never accustomed to, but the ministry over the last few years started some major projects, one of which is to upgrade all the pumps in Trinidad, but what we are witnessing here is something that gives me the impression that there are some people comfortable with the level of flooding,” he said.
“Every time we go forward we see here what is happening today. This is a sabotage, something that was planned and well executed.”
Sinanan said prior to last week Monday’s attack the pump’s removal of water was at 90 per cent of its capacity and now with two temporary pumps on site the capacity of water removal is now at 20,000 gallons a minute.
Asked about security measures, Sinanan said the repaired structure will have lights and cameras but he lamented that when someone is “hell bent” on sabotage they will find a way.