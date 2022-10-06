FLOOD TRAGEDY

Residents of Surrey Village were last night holding on to hope as they waited for news on the well-being of Theresa Lynch, 44.
Lynch, of La Pastora Village in Arouca, was washed away yesterday morning while attempting to cross a flooded river in the vicinity of McDavid Trace in Lopinot.
The Express was told that around 8 a.m., Lynch went with her 45-year-old brother, along with two other persons known to them, to a parcel of land off McDavid Trace.
To reach the land, they had to cross a ravine.
Around 10 a.m. as the rains began to get heavy, the group opted to go back home and seek shelter.
Police said Lynch was using a piece of bamboo to help keep her footing on the muddy terrain.
However, as the group reached the ravine once again, they realised the water had risen alarmingly.
Despite this, they still attempted to cross the water carefully. However, Lynch reportedly slipped and fell into the raging water.
Her brother and another person attempted to rescue her, but they encountered difficulty and were unable to reach her.
Lynch’s brother was slammed into several rocks that were submerged in the water, and he suffered injuries to his legs and chest.
An alarm was raised and other people in the area had to rescue the two. However, they too were unable to reach Lynch, who was swept away.
The group made their way to the main road and notified the police and emergency services.
Officials from Arouca Police Station, the Northern Division Task Force, the Fire Service, as well as members from the Community Emergency Response Team and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) responded.
Her brother was taken to Arima Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained.
Officials conducted searches near McDavid Trace, as well as the bridge along Old Arima Road.
A sweet woman
At the bridge, residents of the area said they felt a sense of shock over the incident.
“Hope...all we have to do right now is hold out hope. I saw the water coming down from the hill, and how much was flowing through here by the bridge. I don’t know how she could have survived, but we are holding out hope. If ever there was a time for a miracle this was it,” resident Akili Johnson said.
“We all know her and her family in the community and she was one of the sweetest women you could have met, with one of the biggest smiles. So to hear what happened to her, it is unfortunate, and we are hoping that she is found alive and safe tonight (Wednesday night),” Johnson added.
Speaking with the Express, Captain Vallence Rambharat of the HRST said if Lynch was not found by around 10 p.m. the search would resume this morning.
Dese Simon led yesterday’s search efforts, Rambharat explained.
“If I have one bit of advice is that people should be very wary of the weather. We need to be weather-conscious as citizens of this country and take seriously weather bulletins and notices. They should not venture near water courses, especially during torrential rains. If you are in an area where crossing a river comes up, then we would say simply, don’t.
“Attempting to cross water courses should be an absolute no. Even if you’re in a situation of great discomfort, that is better than putting your life at serious risk by crossing rivers or any water courses.
“Right now we are hoping that this lady is found safe and sound, but we are calling on persons not to put their lives at risk in similar circumstances in the future,” Rambharat said.