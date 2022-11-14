Flood tragedy

FOUR months ago, a Claxton Bay family posted a video to social media showing rising flood waters outside their home and called on the authorities to clear a nearby watercourse.
They did this as walking along the flooded roadway had become dangerous, the family said.
But no help came. And what the family had feared happened at nightfall on Saturday when grandfather Ramnath Minwah slipped and fell into the flood-swollen river.
His body was retrieved by a team of relatives, villagers and Fire Service officers around 7 p.m.
Minwah, 76, lived at St John’s Trace, St Margaret’s Village, with his family.
His granddaughter, Arieyal Pirmal, said her grandfather walked across to a relative’s home in the area around 6.30 p.m. By that time, she said, the overgrown river was close to breaching its banks following 30 minutes of heavy rainfall. The roadway was also flooded.
“My grandfather left home to get something and he stopped off at his nephew’s house and they said they will get it for him because it started to rain. He said he wanted to come back home before the rain started again and the river would overflow. He was walking coming in and there was a vehicle reversing out of the street and Papa was unable to see the separation between the river and roadway because of the water,” Pirmal said,
She said her “Papa” was feeble and stumbled, causing him to fall backwards into the river.
The Express was told that Minwah was pushed along the river as relatives attempted to shuffle through the bamboo and bush to get to him.
The elderly man’s body was found in the river, not far from where he fell.
Minwah, a retired boat captain, was a grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of four.
A relative posted to social media: “On behalf of my family, I would like to thank each and everyone who came out tonight and helped in the search of my grandfather, Ramnath Minwah. He was swept away by the floods at our home in Claxton Bay’s *DEADLIEST RIVER* located opposite our home. It’s been over 15 years we’ve been pleading for the road to be fixed and it did many damages and now, DEATH.”
Dedicated service
Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee extended condolences to Minwah’s loved ones on his Facebook page on Saturday.
“As the Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the loved ones of Mr Ramnath Minwah of Claxton Bay, especially his granddaughter Janelle Pirmal who recently made our constituency extremely proud when she represented Claxton Bay at this year’s Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Pageant,” he wrote.
Lee said Minwah had given years of dedicated service and love towards others within the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency.
“He was truly a lovely individual by all accounts and we have lost a great soul,” said the MP.
The Express reached out to Lee asking whether he was aware of the family’s pleas for the river to be cleared.
“This river...I have been asking for the cleaning and dredging of it for a while. It borders the Union Secondary School. I have made many reports to get this area cleaned,” he said.