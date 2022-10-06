Tobago schools and public officers were dismissed early yesterday, as the island was impacted by severe flooding and landslides as a result of inclement weather associated with the passage of a tropical wave.
The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported landslides in several parts of Tobago, including Culloden Bay Road, Mason Hall and Plymouth.
At about 1 p.m., TEMA urged the public to seek an alternative route as significant flooding left the roadway at Friendsfield bridge in Calder Hall, as well as the roadway at Stonehaven Bay in Black Rock, impassable.
Flash flooding was also reported in Lowlands.
One affected resident of Friendsfield Road, Shauntell Washington, told the Express via telephone that she lost furniture, appliances and other belongings when floodwaters raged through her home yesterday afternoon.
“The whole of downstairs got flooded out. My bed, furniture, fridge, chest of drawers and clothes were soaked,” she said
“This is not the first time this happened. The last time we got a flood was in 2019 and I lost everything as well. We lost three beds, our microwave, fridge and a lot of other things. And I just recently got back all my stuff, then to get flooded out again,” she lamented.
Washington, a checker at the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) Division of Health, said she was at work when she received a call from her mother around 1 p.m. that the water level of the nearby river was rising.
She said there was little time to save her belongings by the time she made it home an hour later.
“Because of the rain and traffic I did not reach home until the water was already high inside,” Washington said.
Strong winds
At 1 p.m., all schools in Tobago were dismissed.
“Parents are advised to make the necessary arrangements to have their children collected as soon as possible. Students who utilise the maxi-taxi services will be collected from their respective schools,” the Division of Education, Research and Technology advised via Facebook.
The Division said unless further advised by a subsequent release, all schools will resume classes today.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine informed the public via Facebook that all public officers with the THA were dismissed from work immediately.
“Crews are out all over the island. Many rivers are at their max and we expect high tide at 1 p.m., which will complicate things, especially for Scarborough. We are asking workers to get home safely and quickly. Those going east and north (passing Mason Hall area) should not delay in getting home,” he urged.
“We are monitoring conditions all around the island as we expect heavy rainfall to continue. We are also expecting some relatively strong winds in the East,” Augustine said.
More bad weather expected
In a weather update around 3 p.m. yesterday, meteorological supervisor at the Meteorological Services Division of the Office of the Prime Minister’s Central Administrative Services Tobago (OPM-CAST) Carolyn De Couteau reported that the weather system began affecting Tobago around 1 a.m. yesterday.
She said the system brought with it about 3.5 inches or 83 millimetres of rainfall, which caused flooding and landslides in numerous areas across Tobago.
“What is happening is that this system continues to pour rain over us…and we expect to get another inch or more of rainfall overnight into (today) and into Friday,” De Couteau said.
She noted areas that were not badly affected by yesterday’s inclement weather, such as lower Scarborough, can be impacted by delayed run-offs due to spring tides.
“So persons are advised to continue to exercise caution. Wherever you are travelling, don’t go into flood waters. The waters are ebbing, so at one time the floods will be up and the next time they will be down. Expect more flooding tomorrow (Thursday),” De Couteau advised.
“The axis (of tropical wave) has passed Trinidad and Tobago but we have diffluent winds over us, so this means that we will continue to have rainfall and intensive periods of rain and showers over us tonight into tomorrow (Thursday) and into Friday morning, “ she added.