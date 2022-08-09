Traffic was restricted along the coastal Manzanilla/Mayaro Road for four days as parts of the roadway were flooded following heavy rainfall on Thursday night.
No homes were affected but residents were reluctant to drive through the flooded roadways and taxi drivers did not take the risk.
Four-wheeler vehicles were able to manoeuvre through the seaside roadway, as some areas were covered in up to two feet in water.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram told the Express that the flood waters began rising on Friday morning following torrential rainfall overnight.
“This was the first time in years the road was flooded for this long period. It was impassable to smaller vehicles and only maxis and four-wheelers were able to get through. Luckily, no homes were affected but the residents had to remain at home because they couldn’t get through the flood,” he said.
Maintenance of the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road is the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and Transport, he said.
However, the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation took a decision yesterday to intervene and assist in clearing watercourses along the roadway.
“We sent up the mini excavator to unplug the water outlets that would take the water from the lagoon nearby that is bordering the sea to allow the water to flow from the lagoon into the sea. That area and drainage belongs to the Ministry of Works but we cannot sit as a corporation and seeing people in distress and residents cannot access to their homes,” Juteram said.
Juteram said investigations revealed that watercourses have been blocked by poor drainage and in recent years by land developers in the area. And he called on the Ministry of Works and Transport to conduct regular maintenance work along the roadway to prevent severe flooding.
“We cannot wait on the Ministry of Works to come and do what they are supposed to do in this case so we are rendering assistance,” he said.
The Express was told that parts of the roadway were flooded up to late Sunday night, as the water had not subsided as in the past.
Juteram said the roadway was expected to be cleared by last evening.