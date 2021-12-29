THE Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) says the National Flour Mills’ increase in the price of flour will impact the vulnerable in society.
In a statement yesterday, SATT said it trusts that all stakeholders, including NFM, will try their best to minimise the effects of global forces on local consumers.
SATT said NFM, like any other commercial entity, has to operate within the confines of its operations, being able to manage its inputs, overheads and conflagration of exigencies, including supply chain disruption.
“Also, increased prices of raw materials, for a variety of reasons which have been repeated ad nauseam by importers and suppliers within the wider supermarket industry,” the statement said.
SATT noted that NFM’s 19 per cent average price increase will be noted by all in the industry as an indication that the Corporation Sole cannot absorb the associated cost of operations impacted by the global pandemic by allowing market forces to dictate the price at which it remains available for consumers.
“This is the unfortunate, yet harsh, reality we are seeing at a time when as a national collective, we should be seeking the interests of the most vulnerable that this will impact,” SATT said.
It said it was with “great consternation”, in the interest of the consumer, that such price adjustments must be made by the major supplier of flour to the nation, especially when it has implications for those whom flour represents an essential input of production.
Trends in the industry leading up to the Christmas period revealed a five to ten per cent decrease in sales, coupled with an average 25 per cent increase in prices, thus painting a picture of static consumption patterns, SATT noted.
Chief executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce Gabriel Faria told the Express yesterday that while it is evident that consumer spending is not great, the chamber understood why prices of flour increased.
Global issue
“We are seeing this trend with all our members within the chamber, inputs into manufacturing have gone up as much as ten or 20 per cent, and then when you add the cost of freight, which has gone up by 300 per cent, it is even worse. So when you combine those increases, it is inevitable that prices will go up,” Faria said in a telephone interview.
He said people would have to make more practical decisions in the way they consume.
“This is not a Trinidad and Tobago problem, it’s a global issue. Canada just announced that their country had the highest inflation in ten years where lumber and food items have increased dramatically. So it’s not a unique problem. Let’s face it, the cost of running a business has gone up due to raw materials, shipping and distribution,” Faria said.