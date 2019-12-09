THE number of local deaths due to the influenza virus has risen to 32.
The Ministry of Health advised yesterday that “the number of confirmed influenza deaths for this flu season” was registered at 32, as of Friday, December 6.
On December 3, the ministry had announced the number of flu deaths at 24, as it continued to appeal to citizens to access free vaccination at health centres across the country.
The ministry stated in a release yesterday that as of last Friday, the “cumulative number” of vaccines administered to the public for this flu season so far was at 33,101.
The number of suspected influenza cases for the season has reached 3,232.
Influenza season runs from October to May and is particularly risky for small children, the elderly, pregnant women, those with chronic respiratory disease, non-communicable illnesses such as diabetes mellitus, and those with compromised immune systems.
The flu is not to be confused with the common cold, which is not warded off by the flu vaccine.
The ministry is currently engaged in a nation-wide Influenza Vaccination Drive for the 2020 flu season.
“The influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres,” the ministry again reminded.
Persons in the health care workforce and essential services are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine, while the public is advised to contact district health centres for the dates and times that vaccines are distributed.
Protect yourself, home
Diligent personal hygiene, especially by persons who use public facilities frequently, could go far in keeping the flu away.
Wash hands often with soap and water and if these are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, as this is a common and easy way to introduce germs to the body and spread them.
Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs and, where possible, avoid close contact with sick people.
While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them and cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
After using a tissue, throw it in the bin and wash hands thoroughly.