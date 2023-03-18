Any issue between the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Attorney General does not augur well for Trinidad and Tobago, and these office holders must focus on problem-solving.
This according to former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas and Prof Hamid Ghany, who told the Express yesterday in separate phone interviews that the country cannot have a continued fallout which will ultimately impact the criminal justice system.
Ghany said Attorney General Reginald Armour should apologise for saying the DPP’s office was underperforming, and work towards addressing the staff shortage concerns DPP Roger Gaspard raised.
“I think he has entangled himself in a very difficult political and legal situation primarily because he is the line minister for the Office of the DPP and, therefore, by making such a comment, I would imagine that it would be an informed comment and not one he would have made rashly... In my view he owes them an apology if it is he does not have data to back up his assertion that the office is underperforming,” said Ghany.
He said this controversy has cast an unnecessary shadow over the quality of prosecutions in the courts of Trinidad and Tobago if it is a matter of short staffing and underperformance. “If the two are linked, then there needs to be some common ground on which the Attorney General and DPP can land, but as the line Minister, he (Armour) has the ultimate ministerial responsibility for that office and, therefore, he is in a situation where he must clear the air. He cannot leave this hanging and have a bunch of State prosecutors walking down the street to his office to deliver a letter of protest calling for an apology,” he said.
Ghany was referring to protest by State prosecutors who took issue with Armour’s comments and delivered a letter to his office calling for an apology.
“If it is there is a short-staffing situation then he needs to come clean with the public and say the basis on which he made the ‘underperforming’ statement because once you say that, you leave it hanging that the person is either not performing their duties adequately, which is where I think that statement was going, as opposed to a situation in which short staffing is putting undue pressure on State prosecutors who have to pick up extra load in order to keep the State’s prosecutions alive in all of the various courts where they have to go,” said Ghany.
He reiterated that the AG must clear the air. “If it is that he erred, then it should not be too much for him to apologise and say that he erred. If he wishes to continue and not clear the air, the situation will deteriorate, I am sure,” he said.
Ghany said further that apart from the human-resource issue, there is also the question of the quality of the relationship between the Office of the DPP and the AG, and there needs to be “some kind of rapprochement between the two offices, a clearing of the air, and a diminishing of the political rhetoric that is being thrown around with regard to this issue”.
He said if the State is to have a credible prosecution service, certain things have to be done and there should be focus on this.
He said: “I think right now we need to focus on the basics... repairing any shortcomings in the Office of the DPP in terms of the human-resource component, taking into fact that the judicial system is under pressure and perpetual adjournments in all kinds of cases is causing undue stress on the system.”
Ghany said the end result of all of that is tremendous judicial delays in prosecution, which is not a healthy outcome for a society facing a pressing criminal situation.
Dumas: He’s not
going to apologise
Dumas said he did not expect the AG to apologise, but he believes both Armour and Gaspard should continue conversations towards fixing the problems which are not new.
Dumas noted the DPP’s disclosure that he is short-staffed is nothing new, as he has indicated this many times in the past.
“I think (the DPP) and Armour would probably agree that his office is underperforming for the simple reason that he doesn’t have the staff so he cannot perform up to the level he should or could perform—but that is not his fault, as he has made it out that he needs more staff,” he said.
Dumas noted the State prosecutors’ call for the AG to apologise.
“He’s a politician, he’s not going to apologise. He ought not in my view should have said the DPP’s office is underperforming, knowing that the DPP had and has been calling for more staff, but he said it. Politicians don’t say ‘I am sorry’. They lose face if they do that, so don’t expect an apology,” he said.
Dumas said the DPP and the AG should have continuous meetings to discuss how they can work to address the problems and implement recommendations and action for better performance.
He said the trouble with this country is that there is too much “finger pointing” instead of people sitting like mature adults and talking towards solving the problem.
He expressed optimism over the meeting between the AG and DPP on Wednesday, which Gaspard described as “productive”.
“If the meeting is productive then I am happy to hear that, and I would want to encourage them to continue meeting along that path,” Dumas said.
Dumas said further that he agreed with Criminal Bar Association head Israel Khan, SC, that the DPP must indicate why he has not moved to the Park Street building in Port of Spain.
He said it would be transparent on the DPP’s part if an explanation is given.