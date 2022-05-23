Nigel De Freitas

FUNROBICS: Health Minister

Terrence Deyalsingh, second from left, and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Nigel De Freitas, right, participate in the funrobics yesterday at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) launch of the TT Moves Building Signage Project at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

—Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

MT HOPE

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said US$48 million was spent to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and citizens should rigidly follow the ABCs of good health —drink water, eat more fruits and vegetables, and exercise regularly.

The minister made the comments at yesterday’s launch of the TTMoves Building Signage Project, at the Dental Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Enlightening messages are expected to grace medical and other institutions to create awareness of TTMoves.

Others in attendance included NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas; Carina Cockburn, country representative, Inter American Development Bank (IDB); Senator Nigel De Freitas, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Professor of Medicine Paul Teelucksingh; and facilitator Nisha Bissembhar.

Consensus among each speaker was an alarming unhealthy situation among adults and children.

Thomas implored everyone to ponder the status of their health around 2024 and the audience was told to exercise personal responsibility for their health to reduce non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

People were urged to eat in moderation and plant kitchen gardens to reduce their food bill.

Coupled with the motivational speeches stressing healthier lifestyles, Deyalsingh and his team joined the “funrobics”, featuring the talents of entertainers like Ravi B (Ravi Bisshambar), Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Farmer Nappy (Daryl Henry).

A cross-section of people attended the event, including babes in arms and youngsters and people were encouraged to get off their seats and dance, sing and exercise on the spot. As they exited, they were given fruits, sandwiches, juices and water.

‘Medication will take you so far’

Deyalsingh said: “We had to partner with IDB to get US$48 million to tell people drink water, eat healthy and exercise more. We are also looking at decentralisation of mental health and managing non-communicable diseases. If anything the (Covid-19) pandemic has shown we are a sick people.

“Long ago, we had kitchen gardens.; as the nation got wealthier and had more disposable income, we started feeding ourselves and our children a lot of fats and oils. Remember the Jackson Five of the ‘60s, and the song ‘ABC’...follow this new ABC—drink more water, substitute oily foods, and move more.”

Without mincing words, Deyalsingh added: “No minister can build enough hospitals, no government can provide enough beds, employ more doctors. The current system is unsustainable. The hardest part is getting prepared to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Medication will take you so far. What this country needs is less healthcare and healthier lifestyles.”

What will the future be?

Thomas said: “Will it be a future in which your blood glucose levels are over 700? Is 2024 going to be a year in which your friends remark on ‘how good you look for your age’? Imagine yourself in 2024, when someone walks up to you and says, ‘You are such a fine specimen of human pulchritude (beauty)!’ Imagine in 2024, you will have the pleasure and privilege to say with preponderance and passion, ‘I look and feel this way because I did three simple things—exercised regularly, drank lots of water and ate fruits and vegetables as part of my daily diet’.”

Personal testimonials came from Arima resident Ricardo Guevara, 35, who was hospitalised at Arima Hospital after contracting Covid-19. Guevera struggled with the loss of a great-grandfather, grandfather and two uncles,

“Although I don’t have Covid-19, my lungs are scarred. It’s real...I was crying. I thought about suicide. I did not think about the manner, I just wanted to be in a happy place, but I am in a better place now,” he said.

Annette Young, 72, said she got counselling at the Arima facility on how to manage taking medicine and meals.

“Eat your food, take the medicine and continue eating. We are in a WhatsApp chat group and we give each other support. You can think about suicide but I am in a happy place,” she said.

Alarming statistics

Prof Paul Teelucksingh shared some alarming statistics and urged everyone to spread the message to take charge of their health with their Caribbean friends and loved ones.

70 per cent (of adults) - overweight/obese

60 per cent - hypertension BP 130/80

50 per cent - abnormal cholesterol

20 to 22 per cent - abnormal glucose (diabetes)

Primary school children

20 years ago - 11 per cent overweight/obese

10 years ago - 33 per cent overweight/obese

current - 50 per cent overweight/obese.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Follow the ABCs of good health

Follow the ABCs of good health

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said US$48 million was spent to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and citizens should rigidly follow the ABCs of good health —drink water, eat more fruits and vegetables, and exercise regularly.

Soldier among three charged

Soldier among three charged

Justin Paul, a 23-year-old unemployed man, of Winchester Trace, Patience Hill, and Karime Carter, a 24-year-old serving member of the Defence Force, of Philadelphia Trace, Whim Village and La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, were both arrested last Tuesday and subsequently charged jointly on Friday with robbing an MI4 security guard of his service pistol, at Milford Road, Scarborough.

Carter was also charged with kidnapping an MI4 security guard who was on duty at Taxi Co-operative Service Station and robbing an employee of $40,000.

ROWLEY: ‘LET’S NOT OVERREACT’

ROWLEY: ‘LET’S NOT OVERREACT’

These were the words of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday when asked about the threat by trade unions that they would “shut down the country” in the coming days, having rejected the offer by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) of two per cent over an eight-year negotiation period.

$13m Surrey Village centre ready by August

$13m Surrey Village centre ready by August

Member of Parliament Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales said the new state-of-the-art Surrey Village community centre and regional complex is expected to cost $13 million and will be completed around August.

It is expected to benefit the local Supernovas Steel Orchestra, which was founded by the late, great steelband arranger Jit Samaroo, and accommodate cultural, religious and community events.

FIU FLAGS $4.4M DEPOSIT

FIU FLAGS $4.4M DEPOSIT

IN 2021 the Financial Investigations Unit (FIU) flagged a Venture Credit Union account bearing the name of Government Minister Foster Cummings for suspicious financial activity after a $4.4 million deposit was made to the account.

Recommended for you