MT HOPE
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said US$48 million was spent to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and citizens should rigidly follow the ABCs of good health —drink water, eat more fruits and vegetables, and exercise regularly.
The minister made the comments at yesterday’s launch of the TTMoves Building Signage Project, at the Dental Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Enlightening messages are expected to grace medical and other institutions to create awareness of TTMoves.
Others in attendance included NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas; Carina Cockburn, country representative, Inter American Development Bank (IDB); Senator Nigel De Freitas, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Professor of Medicine Paul Teelucksingh; and facilitator Nisha Bissembhar.
Consensus among each speaker was an alarming unhealthy situation among adults and children.
Thomas implored everyone to ponder the status of their health around 2024 and the audience was told to exercise personal responsibility for their health to reduce non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.
People were urged to eat in moderation and plant kitchen gardens to reduce their food bill.
Coupled with the motivational speeches stressing healthier lifestyles, Deyalsingh and his team joined the “funrobics”, featuring the talents of entertainers like Ravi B (Ravi Bisshambar), Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Farmer Nappy (Daryl Henry).
A cross-section of people attended the event, including babes in arms and youngsters and people were encouraged to get off their seats and dance, sing and exercise on the spot. As they exited, they were given fruits, sandwiches, juices and water.
‘Medication will take you so far’
Deyalsingh said: “We had to partner with IDB to get US$48 million to tell people drink water, eat healthy and exercise more. We are also looking at decentralisation of mental health and managing non-communicable diseases. If anything the (Covid-19) pandemic has shown we are a sick people.
“Long ago, we had kitchen gardens.; as the nation got wealthier and had more disposable income, we started feeding ourselves and our children a lot of fats and oils. Remember the Jackson Five of the ‘60s, and the song ‘ABC’...follow this new ABC—drink more water, substitute oily foods, and move more.”
Without mincing words, Deyalsingh added: “No minister can build enough hospitals, no government can provide enough beds, employ more doctors. The current system is unsustainable. The hardest part is getting prepared to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Medication will take you so far. What this country needs is less healthcare and healthier lifestyles.”
What will the future be?
Thomas said: “Will it be a future in which your blood glucose levels are over 700? Is 2024 going to be a year in which your friends remark on ‘how good you look for your age’? Imagine yourself in 2024, when someone walks up to you and says, ‘You are such a fine specimen of human pulchritude (beauty)!’ Imagine in 2024, you will have the pleasure and privilege to say with preponderance and passion, ‘I look and feel this way because I did three simple things—exercised regularly, drank lots of water and ate fruits and vegetables as part of my daily diet’.”
Personal testimonials came from Arima resident Ricardo Guevara, 35, who was hospitalised at Arima Hospital after contracting Covid-19. Guevera struggled with the loss of a great-grandfather, grandfather and two uncles,
“Although I don’t have Covid-19, my lungs are scarred. It’s real...I was crying. I thought about suicide. I did not think about the manner, I just wanted to be in a happy place, but I am in a better place now,” he said.
Annette Young, 72, said she got counselling at the Arima facility on how to manage taking medicine and meals.
“Eat your food, take the medicine and continue eating. We are in a WhatsApp chat group and we give each other support. You can think about suicide but I am in a happy place,” she said.
Alarming statistics
Prof Paul Teelucksingh shared some alarming statistics and urged everyone to spread the message to take charge of their health with their Caribbean friends and loved ones.
70 per cent (of adults) - overweight/obese
60 per cent - hypertension BP 130/80
50 per cent - abnormal cholesterol
20 to 22 per cent - abnormal glucose (diabetes)
Primary school children
20 years ago - 11 per cent overweight/obese
10 years ago - 33 per cent overweight/obese
current - 50 per cent overweight/obese.